India and China on Friday refrained from voting at the UN Security Council (UNSC) resolution that "deplores" the Russian attack against Ukraine. The resolution condemned Moscow's "aggression" against Kyiv, demanding "immediate, complete and unconditional" withdrawal of Russian troops from the neighbouring country. While eleven countries voted in favour of the resolution, India along with China & UAE abstained from voting.

Here's what India said:

India's Permanent representative to the UNSC, T.S. Tirumurti asserted that India believed dialogue is the only answer to reaching a resolution and settling disputes. Voicing "deep concerns" over the devastations caused in Ukraine after Russia launched an attack on February 24, he said, India "regretted" that the path of diplomacy was given up too soon.

"India's deeply disturbed by the recent turn of developments in Ukraine. We urge that all efforts are made for the immediate cessation of violence and hostilities," said Tirumurti at the UNSC meeting on Ukraine.

"It is a matter of regret that the path of diplomacy was given up. We must return to it. For all these reasons India has chosen to abstain on this resolution," Tirumurti said.

He further emphasised that "no solution can be reached at the cost of human lives." He also urged all member states to make efforts towards immediate cessation of violence and hostilities. Expressing concerns over the welfare and security of the stranded Indian community and students in war-torn Ukraine, he appealed to all parties to "return to diplomacy."

China refrains from voting at UNSC

As Beijing too abstained from voting, Chinese Permanent Representative to the UN Zhang Jun said that "security of one country cannot come at the cost of undermining the security of other nations." Calling for respect towards sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states involved in the conflict, ambassador Jun added, "All purposes and principles of UN Charter must be upheld." He stressed that Ukraine should become a bridge between East and West.

Russia vetoes UNSC resolution

After Russia launched a full-fledged military attack on Ukraine, killing at least 137 civilians and military personnel on the first day, the UNSC called on its permanent members on Friday to vote on a draft resolution tabled by the US and Albania to condemn Russia's invasion and violation of Ukraine's sovereignty in "strongest possible terms." The resolution sought to isolate Moscow on the global stage after Russian President Vladimir Putin attacked its ex-Soviet neighbour.

The voting came two days after the UNSC held an emergency meeting on Ukraine, staunchly criticising Putin for his move and "violating the international law." The UNSC meeting was held under the (rotating) presidency of Russia, which refused to take accountability for the consequences of unilaterally identifying the independence of two breakaway provinces of Ukraine. On Friday, Russia vetoed the draft resolution, a power vested due to its presidency at the UNSC. The proposal was endorsed by 11 permanent members, one against and three abstentions.

