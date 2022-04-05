India Condemns Deeply Disturbing Killings At Ukraine's Bucha; Calls For Independent Probe

At the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting on the Russia-Ukraine war, India on Tuesday condemned in the strongest of words the Bucha killings. Addressing the member states, India's permanent representative TS Tirumurthi called for an in-depth interrogation of the happenings in Bucha, the pictures and visuals of which have been circulated throughout the world and invoked condemnation from all corners.

"We call for an immediate end to the hostilities. As per us, diplomacy is the only solution to end the war, the impact of which is being felt beyond the region, take for example the rising inflation," TS Tirumurthi said. The statement of India's representative to the UN came right after Volodymyr Zelenskyy threw light on his recent visit to Bucha.

Ukraine's Zelenskyy lists Russia's atrocities in war

Underlining that the region was not far from the capital city Kyiv, the Ukraine President highlighted how the Russian troops left no crime uncommitted in the region. The comedian-turned-politician even claimed that the Russian troops ''searched and purposefully killed'' anyone who seemed to be working for Ukraine.

"I am addressing you on behalf of the people who honour the memories of the deceased every single day- those who were killed, shot in their head after being tortured. Some were shot in their streets, others were thrown into the well. So, they die in suffering.

They were killed in their apartment, their houses blown up by grenades. The civilians were crushed by tanks while sitting in their cars on the roads," Zelenskyy said. The Ukrainian President added," Women were raped and killed in front of their children. Their tongues were pulled out because they did not say what the aggressors wanted to hear."