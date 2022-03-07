Thanking all assistance India received from the Government of Hungary over the evacuation process from Ukraine, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said a total of 6177 students were evacuated from the country. Giving details of the ongoing operation Ganga, the Union Minister added that evacuation from the Sumy region amid the Russia Ukraine war conflict is being implemented in a fair manner. Meanwhile, India is also providing logistical arrangements for other students in Poltava.

Russia Ukraine war: Hardeep Singh Puri thanks Government of Hungary over evacuation assistance

With the last flight yesterday, we completed evacuation of 6177 students from Hungary. 5 flights yesterday were almost full. A big thank you for all assistance we received from Govt of Hungary, specially Ministry of Foreign Affairs & Trade, Ministry of Interior & other agencies. pic.twitter.com/DjZiwsqD2L — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) March 7, 2022

Meanwhile, the Indian embassy in Hungary suggested that the evacuation mission from the country is nearing completion as it is beginning the last leg of flights under operation.

Operation Ganga update:

"All arrangements have been made. We are trying to evacuate many Indians struck in Ukraine. I've been talking to the control room in Delhi. 4 buses with a capacity of 50 each are on their way to Poltava. Logistical arrangements are also being done for other students in Poltava," added the Union Minister.

India evacuates 15,920 Indians under Operation Ganga

India has brought back "over 15,920" of its nationals in 76 flights under evacuation mission 'Operation Ganga' that was launched following Russia's military aggression against Ukraine, officials said on Sunday.

India has been bringing back its nationals from Romania, Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and Moldova after they crossed over to these countries from Ukraine through land border transit points. The first flight had returned with the stranded Indians on February 26 from Bucharest. According to the officials, around 2,500 Indians were evacuated on 13 flights till Sunday, March 6.

The Indian embassy in Hungary posted an "important announcement" on Twitter asking Indian students who are still in that country to report to designated contact points for return to India. Separately, the Indian embassy in Ukraine asked all Indian nationals who are still stuck in the conflict-stricken country to fill up an online form on an urgent basis. The embassy also asked for indicating the current location of the Indians still stranded in Ukraine. A list of locations has been provided in the form and an option has been given to select the location from the list.

