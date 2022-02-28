With a brief explanation, India has yet again abstained from voting on the resolution to refer the Russia-Ukraine war matter to an emergency session of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). India's Permanent Representative to UN, TS Tirumurti, in a statement categorically cited the following explanations:

India reiterates call for an immediate cessation of violence

The nation backs the choice of diplomacy and dialogue

India welcomes decisions from both sides to hold talks

Concerns regarding the safety of Indians in Ukraine as the evacuation process 'have been adversely impacted'

In UN Security Council meeting on #Ukraine today 27 February, India abstained on the vote on the resolution to refer the matter to an emergency session of @UN General Assembly.



Our Explanation of Vote ⤵️ #IndiainUNSC pic.twitter.com/YRsjUOutw4 — PR/Amb T S Tirumurti (@ambtstirumurti) February 27, 2022

Russia-Ukraine war: Both sides agree to communicate

Russia on Sunday gave an ultimatum to Ukraine asking it to decide whether it was ready to meet for talks with Moscow in Belarus by 3 PM (Ukrainian time), on February 27. After initially resisting the idea of holding negotiations in Belarus, Moscow's close ally, Kyiv buckled around the time of the deadline and agreed to meet Russia in Gomel on Sunday. The decision came after Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko spoke to his Ukrainian counterpart, shortly after which, a Ukrainian delegation left for Gomel to negotiate with the Russian side.

However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky issued his first response on Sunday, saying that he did not have a strong belief in the success of the negotiations. Delivering his remarks in a video address, after the first major breakthrough between the two nations, the Ukrainian leader expressed his scepticism saying, "I will be honest, as always-- I do not really believe in the outcome of this meeting." He added that there was a "small chance" however, that the talks could be a success, and suggested that the delegations try.

Meanwhile, India continued the evacuation process for the country's stranded nationals in the war-hit country with a third special Air India flight that approximately brought back 250 evacuees.