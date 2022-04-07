In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Thursday, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged India to have an open stance. This assumes significance as India has abstained from all UNSC and UNGA resolutions on the Ukraine war and refrained from condemning Russian aggression while calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities at the same time. While conceding that this is a difficult balancing act for India, Zelenskyy stressed that India had a key relationship with the Soviet Union and not Russia.

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy remarked, "I think everything starts with human relations and the trust between countries is the trust between the leaders of these countries. I had two conversations with PM Modi. I had a telephonic conversation and then we had a meeting in Glasgow at the Climate Summit. And I thought that I will be really willing to turn a page in the relationship between our countries. I know that India always had a very significant relationship with the Soviet Union. But I would like to say- India had a relationship with Soviet Union and not Russia."

"Indian students were always graduating from Ukrainian higher educational institutions. Now, we understand this relationship. I am sure India has seen when we have assisted in the evacuation of many citizens of India. I think all of that is important. I know it is very difficult to have this sort of balance between Ukraine and Russia. I understand that this is the choice for the leader to make. And he is not willing to lose that relationship by condemning Russia and supporting Ukraine," he added.

Urging India to be a security guarantor for Ukraine, Zelenskyy opined, "I am grateful to the humanitarian assistance and diplomatic assistance from the PM and still I would like to think of him to be one of the security guarantors for Ukraine. But in this case, there will be no balance. Then, you will need to not only have wisdom but an open position because that will be security guarantees for Ukraine and if Russia violates that agreement, those security guarantors will be against Russian aggression. That's why we need to have a special relationship between our people, between our authorities."

#ArnabZelenskyyInterview | India had a relationship with Soviet Union, not Russia. I understand that it is difficult to keep a balance between relationships with Ukraine and Russia: Ukraine's President @ZelenskyyUa speaks to Arnab



Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/u0NCKNPrER pic.twitter.com/rLqYQPQ39L — Republic (@republic) April 7, 2022

Zelenskyy willing for talks with Putin

In the interview, Zelenskyy also expressed a desire to have talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in order to end the war. The Ukrainian president stressed that he was extremely keen to bring hostilities to an end as the war was on his country's territory. While conceding that the people of Ukraine will be against his having a direct dialogue with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Zelenskyy asserted that he was willing to take all possible steps to end the war.

The Ukrainian president said, "I am interested in putting an end to the war, ensuring the return of citizens of Ukraine from other countries and to restore economic activity and economic stability. Ane even more important, I don't want to have shelling. I don't want to lose citizens of Ukraine. Apart from the strong position, we have due to the Armed Forces of Ukraine thanks to the weapons, we are clearly demonstrating that every day. And thanks to the diplomatic efforts, we are ready to conduct negotiations with the leader of the Russian Federation despite how difficult it might be after Bucha and other events."