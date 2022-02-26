Amid escalations in the Russia-Ukraine war, India has now issued an advisory to all Indian nationals and students stranded in Ukraine. As per the latest advisory released on Saturday, the Indian embassy in Ukraine has asked Indian nationals not to move to border check posts without prior coordination with the Government of India and embassy officials via helpline numbers. The advisory noted that the situation at various border checkpoints is sensitive and the Embassy was in the works to coordinate safe evacuation of citizens.

According to the latest advisory issued by the Indian Embassy in Kyiv, the embassy is finding it difficult to help the crossing of Indian nationals at border checkpoints without prior intimation. “All Indian Citizens in Ukraine are advised to not move to any of the border posts without prior coordination with Government of India officials at the border posts (helpline numbers established) and the Emergency numbers of Embassy of India, Kyiv,” the advisory noted. It further asked all stranded nationals to avoid unnecessary movement.

“The situation at various border checkpoints is sensitive and the Embassy is working continuously with our Embassies in our neighbouring countries for coordinated evacuation of our citizens. Embassy is finding it increasingly difficult to help the crossing of those Indian nationals who reach border checkpoints without prior Intimation,” it read. Furthermore, the embassy noted urged the people staying in western cities of Ukraine with the access to water, food, accommodation and basic amenities to stay put as it is a safer option. It also asked people currently in the Eastern sector to continue to remain in their current places of residence until further instructions.

“Avoid unnecessary movement. We once again remind you to exercise caution at all times, be aware of your surroundings and the recent developments,” the advisory noted. The advisory comes only hours after the Indian Embassy in Hungary informed that the government was working to establish evacuation routes for Indians in Ukraine from Romania and Hungary. Indian nationals, especially students living closest to the Russian border were advised to depart first from the country.

Russia invades Ukraine

On February 24, Russia launched attacks on Ukraine that quickly spread across the country as Russian forces attacked from three sides by land, sea, and air. Currently, a battle is underway for control of Ukraine's capital, Kyiv. After the first day of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, 137 Ukrainians including military personnel and civilians, were reported dead. While on the second day, the sound of explosions was heard in Kyiv.

Image: TWITTER/ AP