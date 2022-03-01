Following the successful launch of ‘Operation Ganga’, an initiative to bring back Indians stranded in Ukraine amid the Russia Ukraine war, the central government on Tuesday claimed that its evacuation programme is most active among nations. India compared its response to help citizens in war-hit Ukraine with those of several other countries, including the US, the UK and China. The Indian embassy remains functional in Kyiv, while several others have been unable to work and already expressed an inability to help their citizens over five days after Vladimir Putin ordered military operations in the region.

Amid rising tensions in Ukraine, Government sources have now claimed that India is carrying out the evacuation programme of Indians efficiently. Earlier, criticism arose from some quarters, especially Opposition parties, over the alleged delay in India's response to evacuate its citizens, mostly students. The criticism rose to significance after videos of Indian citizens facing harassment in the war-torn country surfaced online. Following this, government sources shared responses of various countries to the rebut criticism.

Asserting that India has been prompt and relentless in helping its citizens, government sources close to PTI claimed that ‘Operation Ganga’ is being run successfully. Speaking about the situation in Ukraine, the sources said that the Chinese have postponed their evacuation plans while India is proceeding. Flights from India into neighbouring countries are continuing to bring back Indians.

China, US, UK struggle in evacuating their citizens

A source further claimed that Chinese nationals are being attacked in Ukraine while the buses with the Indian flag are being given safe passage. Earlier, the US stated that it will not be able to evacuate its citizens who are facing a long waiting time at the Ukrainian border for evacuation. Government sources said that countries including the US and the UK are struggling with the evacuation process.

Meanwhile, the British embassy relocated and the German embassy shut down following the attack on Kyiv. The sources added that the Indian embassy in Kyiv is still functioning and assisting Indian nationals. Over 80,000 international students study in Ukraine, according to data from Ukraine's Ministry of Education and Science. The largest number come from India, followed by Morocco, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, and Nigeria. PM Modi had earlier held a conversation with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Operation Ganga

Separately, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday morning informed that the eighth and ninth flights carrying Indian nationals have departed for New Delhi. While eight flights carrying 216 stranded Indian nationals departed from Hungary’s capital Budapest, the ninth flight with 218 nationals departed from Bucharest. Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar stated that India’s endeavour for everyone’s safe return continues. Previously, he also informed that the six-evacuation flight landed in India bringing back around 1,400 citizens out of 20,000 Indian nationals who reside in Ukraine.

We will not rest till our fellow Indians are safe.



Ninth #OperationGanga flight departs Bucharest for New Delhi with 218 Indian nationals. https://t.co/uQzlBMlxi9 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 28, 2022

(With PTI inputs)

Image: PTI