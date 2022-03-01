Addressing the UN Security Council (UNSC), India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UNPR) TS Tirumurti offered evacuation assistance to citizens of developing countries and India’s neighbours whose nationals are stranded in Ukraine. The UNSC met on Tuesday in order to discuss the ongoing humanitarian crisis that is developing in Ukraine, following the Russian invasion. Expressing concern about the unfolding situation in the former Soviet nation, Tirumurti informed the Security Council about the Indian government’s decision to send ministers to oversee evacuation efforts in neighbouring European countries.

The Indian UNPR said that India’s evacuation efforts had been hampered by the events at the Ukraine border. But he also went on to offer evacuation assistance to citizens of developing countries and India’s neighbours whose nationals are stranded in Ukraine. Further, Tirumurti informed the UNSC that India will send humanitarian aid to Ukraine on March 1 as well as senior Ministers will visit Ukraine’s neighbours in a bid to discuss the arrival of Indian citizens in these countries.

“There is an urgent and pressing humanitarian situation developing in Ukraine. In such times of conflict, India attaches the highest priority to safety and well-being of civilians, in particular women, children and elderly. We are of the view that core principles of humanitarian assistance should be fully honoured,” Tirumurti said.

'Immediate cessation of violence is an urgent imperative'

Further, Tirumurti stated that taking into account the humanitarian requirements in Ukraine, the Indian government has decided to provide urgent relief supplies, including medicines. He informed that the supplies are expected to be dispatched on Tuesday. The Indian UNPR told the Council that India remains deeply concerned at the unfolding developments in the former Soviet nation, where the situation continues to deteriorate.

Reiterating that there is no other option but to return to the path of diplomacy and dialogue, Tirumurti said, “Our considered call for immediate cessation of violence and an end to all hostilities is an urgent imperative.”

The Indian envoy also went on to reiterate that Prime Minister Narendra Modi advocated strongly for the immediate cessation of violence and end to all hostilities in his recent conversations with the Russian and Ukrainian leadership. He underlined that all member states have agreed on the principles in UN Charter, international law and on the respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states.

