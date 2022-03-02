As the Russia Ukraine war continues to escalate on its seventh day, Union Minister of State for Information and Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar has now said that it is only India that is taking efforts to evacuate all students stranded in Ukraine. He said that the situation is difficult as the country is now an active conflict zone. However, Chandrasekhar said that the government will reunite all Indian students with their families in the coming days.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that the government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership is working efficiently to bring back all stranded students from Ukraine. “This is a very tough time for the Indian students stuck in Ukraine. It is only India who is making efforts to evacuate and bring the students back,” Chandrashekhar told Republic.

#RepublicExclusive | This is a very tough time for the Indian students stuck in Ukraine. It is only India who is taking efforts to evacuate and bring the students back: Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar tells Republic



Watch - https://t.co/TBJbdJjF9x pic.twitter.com/AYzkrCM4RJ — Republic (@republic) March 2, 2022

“Under PM Modi’s leadership, the government is now trying to evacuate all students stuck in Ukraine. It's a difficult situation since there is airspace restriction. It's an active conflict zone too,” MoS Chandrashekar said. But we assure you, we will reunite all Indian students with their families,” he further added. Meanwhile replying to a query about a possible delay in the evacuation process, the minister said that the focus is now just on bringing back students.

Over 1377 Indians evacuated from Ukraine

In an update to the Operation Ganga developments, Union Minister of External Affairs, S Jaishankar on Wednesday morning informed that a total of six flights have departed for India in the last 24 hours including the first flights from Poland. Meanwhile, the nation has planned to operate over 26 flights in the next three days. The IAF is also expected to join Operation Ganga and send C-17 aircraft to Romania to timely evacuate stranded Indians in Ukraine. "Carried back 1377 more Indian nationals from Ukraine," EAM Jaishankar wrote on Twitter.

With Ukraine's airspace closed, airports in Romania, Hungary, Poland, and the Slovak Republic are being used to evacuate Indians in the war-toned country. Meanwhile, India's Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla who was present in the high-level meeting chaired by PM Modi on Tuesday informed that there are no Indian nationals left in Kyiv. The Foreign Secretary also informed that a special team of officers have been sent to Belgorod (in Russia) which is close to Kharkiv, to extract Indian citizens from the conflict zone, specifying that evacuation from Kharkiv is the current priority.

Image: PTI/ REPUBLICWORLD