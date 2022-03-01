India-Pakistan To Hold Annual 3-day Indus Water Treaty Meet In Islamabad From Today

India and Pakistan on Tuesday are set to begin the annual meeting of the Indus Water Commission in the Pakistani capital Islamabad. The Indian delegation of the Permanent Indus Commission (PIC) reached Pakistan on Monday via the Wagah border crossing. The three-day talks on the Indus river water dispute will conclude on March 3, ARY News reported.

As per reports, the Indian delegation is headed by Indian Water Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Saxena. The delegation will also include advisors from the Central Water Commission, the Central Electricity Authority, the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation, and the Ministry of External Affairs. From the Pakistan side, Syed Muhammad Mehar Ali Shah, the Pakistan Commissioner for Indus Waters will lead the diplomats, as per PTI.

The last meeting of the commission was held in March 2021. In the same year, India continued on the design of two projects namely Pakal Dul (1000 MW) and Lower Kalani (48 MW), which Pakistan objects.

Indus Water Treaty

The Indus Water Treaty (IWT) is a water-distribution agreement between India and Pakistan brokered by the World Bank against the dispute arising between the East and West Punjab governments regarding the water sharing of the Indus river. It was signed in Karachi in 1960 between then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and his Pakistani counterpart Ayub Khan. The treaty gives control of eastern tributaries - Beas, Ravi, and Sutlej to Inda and the western tributaries- Indus, Chenab, and Jhelum to Pakistan. Under provisions of the IWT, both India and Pakistan are required to meet once a year and host the meeting alternatively.

Disputes to be discussed at the Indus Water Meet

The disputes arose as the treaty gives India the right to generate hydroelectricity through run-of-the-river projects on the western tributaries, subject to a specific design for operation. On the other hand, it also offers Pakistan to raise objections against hydroelectric projects. So far, Pakistan has an opposer on the design of three Indian projects, saying they violate the provisions of the IWT, as per PTI. Against this, India claims that the projects are in complete compliance with the rules certified by the Central Water Commission and Central Electricity Authority.

The meeting beginning from March 1 will present India's stance in front of Pakistan, Saxena told PTI. Both the aforementioned projects will remain on the agenda for discussion. He added that Islamabad's apprehensions will also be "addressed amicably" and through bilateral discussions "in the spirit of the treaty." This year, the commission comes together for its 117th meeting under the provisions of the Indus Water Treaty.

(With PTI inputs)

(Image: PTI/@PakistaninPics/Twitter/AP)