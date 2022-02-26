Terming the diplomatic relationship between India and Russia distinct from the relationship that Washington shares with Moscow, State Department spokesperson Ned Price on Friday conference said that 'Of course, that is okay'. The Biden administration official said this while underlining that the US has asked every country that has leverage with Moscow to use it to protect rules-based international order.

At the same time, Ned Price also noted that the US shares important interests and values with India:

"We share important interests with India. We share important values with India. And we know India has a relationship with Russia that is distinct from the relationship that we have with Russia. Of course, that is okay," Price told reporters at his daily news conference on Friday.

'Use that leverage in a constructive way,' US asks countries having bilateral ties with Russia

"India has a relationship with Russia that we certainly don't have. India and Russia have a relationship, including in the defence and security sector, that we don't have. ... we have asked every country that has a relationship and certainly those countries that have leverage to use that leverage in a constructive way," he said in response to a question.

US speaks to India on Russia-Ukraine crisis

Marking that leaders from US and India met at Indo-Pacific for a meeting of the QUAD, Price revealed that the US communicated India's Foreign Minister Jaishankar in Australia to use the bilateral ties to protect the rules-based international order.

"What we have done, including in the context of the bilateral discussion we had with Foreign Minister Jaishankar in Melbourne, was to share our fervent belief that countries around the world, especially those countries that have a level of influence, of clout, of leverage with the Russian Federation, needed to use that to good effect, needed to use that to protect the rules-based international order," he said.

Meanwhile, the US also communicated to Pakistan its position on what was then the threat of a Russian invasion and what is now the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, February 24 spoke to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin appealed to the President for an immediate cessation of violence and called for concerted efforts from all sides to return to the path of diplomatic negotiations and dialogue. On the other hand, Pakistan PM Imran Khan who had reached Russia amid ongoing crisis was heard saying there is 'so much excitement'.

(With PTI inputs)