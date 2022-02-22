India Calls For 'restraint, Diplomatic Dialogue' At UNSC Meet Over Russia-Ukraine Crisis

As tensions continue to build between Russia and Ukraine, India on Tuesday called on both sides to exercise maximum restraint and intensify diplomatic efforts to ensure that a mutually amicable solution arrives at the earliest.

In its statement at the emergency meeting at the United Nations Security Council, Indian Ambassador TS Tirumurti expressed "deep concerns" over the recent escalation of tension along the border of Ukraine with the Russian Federation. He said these developments have the potential to undermine the peace and security of the region.

"We call for restraint on all sides. We are convinced that this issue can only be resolved through diplomatic dialogue. We need to give space to recent initiatives undertaken by parties that seek to defuse tensions," said Tirumurti, at an emergency UNSC "Open" meeting called today.

Well-being of Indians top priority: Tirumurti

Tirumurti added that the safety and security of civilians, especially of Indians living in Ukraine is essential to the country. "More than 20,000 Indian students and nationals live and study in different parts of Ukraine, including in its border areas. The well-being of Indians is of priority to us," he stressed.

"We strongly emphasize the vital need for all sides to maintain international peace and security by exercising the utmost restraint and intensifying diplomatic efforts to ensure that a mutually amicable solution arrives at the earliest," India added.

The emergency "Open" meeting was called at the request of Ukraine, the United States, and six other countries soon after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of rebel regions in eastern Ukraine.

Ukrainian UN Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya, in a letter to his Russian counterpart, said Putin's actions violated Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. The move was also against the UN Charter and a 2014 UN General Assembly resolution.

Tensions escalate after Russia declares support for Ukraine's rebel regions

Russian President Vladimir Putin, on Monday, signed a decree recognizing the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk amid tensions with Ukraine. According to the statement released by Kremlin, both the French and German leaders voiced dissatisfaction on hearing Putin's decision.

The Russian President decided on the matter despite repetitive warnings from the West and speculations that Moscow could use the regions as a pretext for an attack on Kyiv. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday called his Russian counterpart Putin to meet him and seek a resolution to avert the crisis.

In another significant development, separatist leaders in eastern Ukraine ordered full military mobilization despite frequent warnings from the Western leaders of invoking stringent sanctions-- both politically and economically.