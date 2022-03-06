Amid the ongoing tensions between Kyiv and Moscow, India has sent humanitarian assistance to Ukraine through Poland in an Indian Air Force special flight. The pictures shared by ANI show officials at the plane carrying the materials. The development comes as the Russia's attack in Ukraine continues for the eleventh day after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in the Donbass region on February 24.

Earlier on March 4, India had sent two more tranches of humanitarian aid to Ukraine, the Ministry of External Affairs has informed, according to ANI. The humanitarian aid dispatched by the Indian Air Force (IAF) to Ukraine included medicines, relief materials and medical equipments. One of the flights with the humanitarian aid carried 6 tonnes of material to Romania. Another IAF flight carried 9 tonnes of materials to Slovakia. Previously, India had sent four tranches of humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

Over 13,000 Indians evacuated from Ukraine: MEA

In a major relief to Indians stranded in Ukraine amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict as the war entered its eleventh day, 'Operation Ganga' is being executed in full swing. Indian Air Force flight carrying 210 Indians evacuated from Ukraine arrived at Hindan airbase near Delhi from Bucharest, Romania on Sunday, March 6. The Indian Air Force took to its official Twitter handle to inform that they have evacuated 2266 Indians from war-torn Ukraine. Furthermore, the IAF has provided 26.25 tons of relief material using airfields of Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia.

It is to mention here that India has launched Operation Ganga on to evacuate Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine amid Russian aggression. The Ministry of External Affairs on Saturday, March 6, gave an update on 'Operation Ganga', sharing that 13,300 Indians had been evacuated from Ukraine. Addressing a press conference, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi stated that nearly every Indian had been evacuated from Kharkiv. Bagchi added that the main challenge for India now was evacuating its citizens out of Sumy.

"15 flights have landed in the last 24 hours with around 2,900 onboard. Approximately 13,300 people returned to India so far in 63 flights under Operation Ganga. 13 flights are scheduled for the next 24 hours," MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in the briefing.

