India To Help Citizens Of Neighbouring & Developing Countries Stranded In Ukraine: PM Modi

As the massive war continues to escalate in Ukraine, with Russia stepping up its aggressive invasion each passing day, PM Modi-led Indian government on Monday extended support to war wrecked Ukraine. The Union government had announced that New Delhi will be helping Kyiv with humanitarian aid, including medicines. Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi noted that PM Modi had offered India’s helping hand guided by India’s motto- Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (World is one family).

He further asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during Monday’s high-level meeting, directed the External Affairs ministry to dispatch the first consignment of humanitarian aid relief supplies to Ukraine tomorrow, Tuesday. The Centre will also be aiding evacuation efforts for people from neighbouring countries and developing countries who are stranded in the war-struck Ukraine, Bagchi informed.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs another high-level meeting on Ukraine crisis#RussiaUkraineCrisis pic.twitter.com/PWnsL3Gr2K — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2022

India will be offering humanitarian aid to Kyiv, which is braving a fierce battle for the last five days. Further details regarding the same will be announced soon. The development is significant as India, to date, has maintained a neutral diplomatic stand on the issue and has vociferously urged a peaceful resolution of the conflict.

Over 1400 Indians evacuated, more flights to repatriate stranded nationals: MEA

Further deliberating on the Union government’s extended efforts to repatriate stranded Indian nationals from war-torn Ukraine, Arindam Bagchi informed that as many as 8,000 Indian nationals have fled the country after the External Affairs Ministry issued an advisory. He further clarified that these individuals have left Ukraine before the commencement of the war. Apart from this, in the last five days of bloodshed, MEA has repatriated around 1400 Indian citizens in 6 flights so far.

Out of 6 flights, four flights have arrived from Bucharest (Romania) and two flights from Budapest (Hungary). He further elaborated on the decision to deploy special envoys to the 4 countries bordering Ukraine. He also informed that Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will be going to Romania, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju to the Slovak Republic, Union Minister Hardeep Puri to Hungary and MoS VK Singh to Poland to coordinate and oversee the evacuation process. More flights will be bringing back Indian nationals in the coming time, he added.

This comes in as the sixth evacuation flight from Hungary’s capital Budapest carrying 240 Indian nationals who were stranded in Ukraine landed at the Delhi airport on Monday. Under the aegis of Operation Ganga, the Union government is aiming to evacuate Indians from Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia at its own expense as Ukraine has closed its airspace for civilian flights.

Russia has upped the ante against the contending nation to seize control of Kyiv, a dreadful battle is going on in Ukraine's capital.



Several reports claim that Moscow has been successful in capturing many villages in the separatist backed Donbas region and parts of the second-largest city Kharkiv. The multi-pronged ambush that had commenced on February 24, after Russia recognised separatist regions- LPR & DPR as independent nations, had now been spurted across the nation.

Image: ANI