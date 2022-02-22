India To Make Statement On Ukraine At UNSC Emergency Meeting Chaired By Russia

After Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine and ordered troops to maintain the peace there, the UN Security Council has decided to hold an emergency meeting on the matter today. The meeting has been called at the request of Ukraine, the United States, and six other countries.

Russia, which currently holds the rotating presidency of the UNSC, has scheduled the meeting for 9 PM (New York time) on February 21. It is an 'open' meeting and India will also make a statement on the Ukraine crisis.

Ukrainian UN Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya, in a letter to his Russian counterpart, had requested an urgent meeting because Putin's actions violated Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. The move was also against the UN Charter and a 2014 UN General Assembly resolution.

It is virtually certain the UNSC will not take any action or issue any statement because Russia has veto power.

Russia recognizes independence of Ukraine's rebel regions - Donetsk & Luhansk

Russian President Vladimir Putin, on Monday, signed a decree recognizing the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk amid tensions with Ukraine. According to the statement released by Kremlin, both the French and German leaders voiced dissatisfaction on hearing Putin's decision.

Notably, the Russian President decided on the matter despite repetitive warnings from the West and speculations that Moscow could use the regions as a pretext for an attack on Kyiv. According to the US, Russian troops have assembled on frontiers of Ukraine with POTUS Joe Biden announcing that Putin has already decided to harm neighboring Ukraine. Yet, the American and Russian presidents tentatively agreed to a possible meeting in a last-ditch effort to avert war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday called his Russian counterpart Putin to meet him and seek a resolution to avert the crisis. The statement from Zelenskyy came during the Munich Security Conference that also had in attendance several western leaders including US Vice President Kamala Harris and US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken.

In another significant development, separatist leaders in eastern Ukraine ordered full military mobilization despite frequent warnings from the Western leaders of invoking stringent sanctions-- both politically and economically.