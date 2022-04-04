India Trying To Solve Russia-Ukraine Impasse, PM Spoke To Both Presidents: Aus HC To India

Australia praised India's attempts to stop the Russia-Ukraine war, which has entered the 40th day today, April 4, and has also acknowledged that the trade deal signed between Australia and India on Saturday will benefit both countries, said Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O’Farrell.

Appreciating Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's multiple telephonic calls with both Russian premier Vladimir Putin and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, O’Farrell said while speaking to ANI, "PM Modi has spoken thrice to Russian President Putin and twice with Ukraine President Zelenskyy is a good thing because it shows that India wants to try and resolve these issues."

The Australian High Commissioner to India also touched upon the benefits of the Economic Cooperation trade Agreement (ECTA) signed between Australian trade Minister Dan Tehan and India's Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal. "It means companies, farmers and technologists in India sell more to Australia and vice versa and that's good for nation. It helps in living standards, jobs and this also guarantees peace & security in our region," Barry O’Farrell said.

PM Modi's phone calls with Presidents of Russia and Ukraine

During phone conversations with President Zelenskyy, PM Modi spoke about the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine during the armed conflict. India has always been a proponent of peace, and demanded immediate cessation of armed operations. Raising the serious humanitarian crises, PM Modi affirmed that India has always stood for a direct dialogue between parties. The Indian PM also thanked the Ukrainian President for the cooperation of his Government in evacuating 20,000 Indian students.

Talking to President Putin, the two leaders discussed the evolving situation in Ukraine. President Putin briefed PM Modi on the status of negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian teams. PM Modi urged Putin to hold direct talks with Zelenskyy, in addition to the ongoing negotiations between their teams. PM Modi also thanked Putin for the announcement of ceasefire and creating humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of Indian students.

India-Australia Trade deal

India after prolonged negotiations, signed an interim trade deal with Australia on Saturday. This was the first deal of its kind signed with a developed economy after a long span of over 10 years. The trade agreement will benefit both countries - Australia with India's finished goods and India with Australia's raw materials. The free trade resulting from the deal is expected to take bilateral trade between the two nations from the existing USD 27 billion to nearly USD 45-50 billion in the next five years.

Image: Twitter/@AusHCIndia, PTI