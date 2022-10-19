India Warns Against Travel To Ukraine; Tells Its Nationals There To Leave As War Escalates

As the Russia-Ukraine conflict escalates once again, India issued a statement for its nationals on October 19, Wednesday. The Indian Embassy in Ukraine advised Indian Nationals not to travel to the country. The Embassy further asked Indians already in the region to leave at the 'earliest'.

"In view of the deteriorating security situation & recent escalation of hostilities across Ukraine, Indian nationals are advised against travelling to Ukraine. Indian citizens, including students, in Ukraine, are advised to leave Ukraine at the earliest," the statement by the Embassy of India in Ukraine read.

Russia-Ukraine conflict escalates; Putin imposes martial law

Ukraine’s Air Defense Forces say Russia attacked several regions of Ukraine with missiles on Wednesday afternoon, again targeting the country’s battered power grid as winter weather approaches. Authorities said Ukrainian soldiers shot down four Russian cruise missiles and 10 Iranian-made drones during the attack. Air raid sirens rang out for more than three hours in Kyiv, sending many people into the capital’s subway stations for shelter.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin is imposing martial law in the four regions that Moscow recently annexed from Ukraine. Putin didn’t immediately spell out the measures that would be taken under martial law. But Russian legislation envisages that it may involve restrictions on travel and public gatherings and tighter censorship, as well as giving broader powers to law enforcement agencies.

The Russian leader also declared that a Coordination Committee will be set up to improve communication between various government agencies dealing with the fighting in Ukraine, which he continued to call the “special military operation.”