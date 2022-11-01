India Warns That Suspension Of Russia-Ukraine Grain Deal Could Impact Global Food Security

India warned that the suspension of the UN-brokered grain deal between Russia and Ukraine could have a ripple effect, and could potentially impact food security at a global level. At the Security Council briefing on Monday, Indian diplomat R Madhu Sudan said that the move could make existing problems worse, such as fuel and fertilizer supply challenges, ANI reported.

Sudan said that the agreement initially came as a ray of hope for peace in Ukraine, which desperately needs affordable and easy access to crucial commodities amid war. “The initiative had resulted in export of more than nine million tonnes of grains and other food products out of Ukraine. We believe the exports had contributed to lowering prices of wheat and other commodities, evident from the drop in the FAO Food Price Index,” said Sudan, who is the Counsellor at the Permanent Mission of India to the UN. “The suspension of the Black Sea Grain initiative is expected to further exacerbate the food security, fuel and fertilizer supply challenges faced by the world, particularly the Global South,” he added.

Sudhan, at the briefing, also elucidated India’s stand on the matter and urged renewal of the deal. “The Black Sea Grain initiative and its successful implementation over the last four months is consistent with India’s long-standing position that diplomacy and dialogue is the only solution to end this ongoing conflict that has resulted in serious consequences for the region and beyond,” he said.

What is the Black Sea Grain Initiative?

The Black Sea Grain Initiative, which was mediated by the United Nations, was signed in Istanbul in July. The deal allowed ships to transport grain from three Ukrainian ports to global markets through the maritime corridor of the Black Sea. Monday's UNSC meeting came after Russia withdrew its participation in the deal indefinitely over the weekend, and justified doing so due to the attacks on Crimea bridge and Nord Stream pipelines, which Russia alleges were orchestrated by Ukraine and the United Kingdom.

"The grain deal was thwarted by Zelenskyy and his terrorists, who are led by British specialists, in order to add food to nuclear blackmail. They are not satisfied with [getting] money and weapons. They need more deaths. The Kiev regime rests on this hellish throne: money, weapons, death," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday, Sputnik reported.