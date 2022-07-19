India Warns Unresolved Ukraine Conflict Could 'derail World's Effort To End Hunger'

Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war in Eastern Europe, India reiterated its appeal for discussion and diplomacy on Monday, warning that the world economy will suffer severely if the conflict in Ukraine is not resolved via negotiations right away, undermining efforts to provide food security and end poverty in the years leading up to 2030. These remarks were made by India’s First Secretary, Sneha Dubey at the United Nations Security Council high-level special event on the global food security crisis.

In a statement, Dubey said, “If the conflict does not give way to a meaningful path of dialogue and diplomacy immediately, there will be severe repercussions in the global economy which will derail the efforts of the Global South to secure food security and eradicate hunger in the run-up to 2030."

While speaking at the event, Dubey further said that the COVID-19 outbreak and ongoing conflicts, including in Ukraine, have negatively affected the lives of ordinary people, mainly in developing nations, with spiralling energy as well as commodity prices and disruptions in global logistical supply chains.

India talks on food security in the wake of Ukraine war

Noting UN Secretary-General António Guterres's decision to form the Global Crisis Response Group on Food, Energy and Finance (GCRG), India has supported his request for the WFP to immediately be excluded from food export restrictions when purchasing food for humanitarian aid.

India's First Secretary further added that "even those (low-income societies) in India," who have enough supplies, have suffered an unwarranted spike in food prices, highlighting the twin difficulties of growing costs and restricted access to food grains. It is clear that hoarding and speculation are at work. We cannot allow this to pass unchallenged,” Dubey said.

According to Dubey, the Indian government is aware of the abrupt increase in the price of wheat on the world market, which threatens both India's food security as well as India's neighbours and other weaker nations. Furthermore, she stressed, “We are committed to ensuring that such adverse impact on food security is effectively mitigated and the vulnerable cushioned against sudden changes in the global market."

Notably, India issued various regulations regarding wheat exports on May 13 of this year in order to handle India's own overall food security and meet the requirements of neighbouring and other vulnerable developing nations.

Dubey even emphasised India's history of assisting allies in need, saying that even during the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing conflicts, India had given thousands of metric tonnes of wheat, rice, pulses, and lentils to several nations, including those in our neighbourhood and Africa, to help them improve their food security.

Meanwhile, despite the fact that Turkey, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine are anticipated to sign a document this week in Istanbul, Josep Borrell, the head of the European Union's foreign service, reiterated on Sunday that creating a corridor for the export of grain through Bulgaria and Romania from Ukraine "is not sufficient" as a permanent resolution. While the EU anticipates a solution to the "grain issue" is found, Borrell pressed for the opening of Odessa and other important Black Sea ports to allow the transit of Ukrainian grain destined for export.

