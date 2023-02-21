EAM Jaishankar Lays Out India's Approach To Russia-Ukraine Conflict; 'If We Can Be Of Use'

S. Jaishankar, the External Affairs Minister, stated on Tuesday that India's relations with the world's superpowers, with the exception of China, are excellent. He also noted that New Delhi has goodwill and that both Russia and Ukraine are aware that "if we can be of any use, we will be willing."

Jaishankar reacted to inquiries on the conflict in Ukraine, which started on February 24 of last year and hasn't shown any signs of finishing soon, during an interview with ANI. He claimed that India was involved in various manoeuvres and had communicated with both Russia and the IAEA over Ukraine's worries about the safety of the Zaporizhzhia power facility (International Atomic Energy Agency).

'Today is not the era of war,' PM Modi told President Putin

The comments made by PM Narendra Modi to Russian President Vladimir Putin during their interaction on the margins of the SCO conference in Uzbekistan in September of last year are, according to Jaishankar, a commonly held opinion. President Putin had been told by PM Modi that "today is not the ear of war."

"The sentiment that the Prime Minister voiced is a widely shared sentiment. It's also a sentiment which is particularly strong in the countries of the South," said the EAM. He further added and said, "Today you have a huge number of countries in Africa, Asia, Central America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Pacific who feel that our issues are being put on the side and the entire oxygen is being sucked up by the Ukraine conflict. So nobody is really worrying about whether I get food and what cost I get food, what's happening to fuel, fertilizers, and debt."

'India wants to create a momentum of peace,' says Jaishankar

"What we want to do, and I think that was very much on the Prime Minister's mind, he wants to create a momentum for peace." He further added, "In practical ways, we have been helping out when this black sea grain deal was done, we did a little bit there to help." India was also able to engage the Russians over concerns about the safety of the nuclear power plant and contribute in passing some messages there and to the IAEA.

According to Jaishankar, the conflict between Russia and Ukraine is causing a fertiliser scarcity in emerging nations.

"We are working with the UN Secretary General on some issues, particularly, fertilizer because a lot of the countries of the global South, developing countries, are facing serious fertilizer securities because Russia is one of the biggest exporters of fertilizers," said the Minister.

While commenting on his relationship with global powers, S Jaishankar said, "Overall my relationship with the major powers, if you can call them, is very good. I think our relationship with Europe is probably the best ever we have had. Our relationship in the QUAD... The QUAD has really been a very, very effective mechanism."

(With ANI Inputs)