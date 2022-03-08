Indian Ambassador to Ukraine, Partha Satpathy met with the Mayor of Lviv, Andriy Sadovyi, on Tuesday, where both sides discussed the evacuation of stranded Indian nationals in Ukraine. Ambassador also expressed gratitude to the Mayor for facilitating the evacuation of the Indian citizens stranded in the war-torn nation. Taking to Twitter, Indian Embassy in Ukraine wrote, "Ambassador met the Mayor of Lviv City, H.E. Mr. Andriy Sadovyi. Sides discussed the evacuation of Indian citizens in Ukraine. Ambassador expressed thanks for the support received in evacuation efforts."

Earlier, the Embassy issued an advisory for stranded Indian citizens in Ukraine urging them to leave the conflict-ridden country using the humanitarian corridors using trains or any other means of transport from 10 am on Tuesday. The advisory said, "The Humanitarian Corridor for evacuation of stranded people has been announced in various parts of Ukraine from 1000 hrs on 8 March 2022." It added that considering the security situation, the establishment of the next humanitarian corridor is uncertain.

Operation Ganga

Furthermore, under Operation Ganga to rescue Indian nationals from Ukraine's neighbouring countries, 410 Indian citizens have been airlifted today by 2 special civilian flights from Suceava. With this, over 18,000 Indian citizens have been brought back through the special flights which began on February 22.

Under Operation Ganga, the Central Government has been aiming to evacuate stranded Indians from Hungary, Poland, Romania, Moldova and Slovakia. While Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Kiren Rijiju and General (Retd) VK Singh have reached Hungary, Slovakia and Poland respectively, Jyotiraditya Scindia would be coordinating the evacuation mission for Indians from Romania and Moldova. As per the Ministry of External Affairs, the current top priority is to rescue Indians from Sumy, which is under intense attack by the Russian forces.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Tuesday, dropped a major hint pertaining to Russia's demand on annexed Crimea. President Zelenskyy said that the demands for Kyiv to recognise Crimea as part of Russia will be discussed including the other demand of recognising Donetsk and Luhansk as independent regions.

Additionally, POTUS Joe Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia's economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine. The US used to import Russian oil, but was not highly dependent on the country for its supplies, with Mexico, Canada and Saudi Arabia also supplying.