Indian Ambassador to Ukraine Partha Satpathy has addressed Indian nationals including the students who have arrived from Ukraine. He lauded Indians for their strength and fortitude shown during the last few weeks. Partha Satpathy in his message to the Indian nationals who returned to India, asserted that it was a "tough time" for all of them especially the youth residing in regions where greater degree of violence and conflict were witnessed in the war-torn Ukraine.

Indian Ambassador to Ukraine advises students to help each other

Addressing students in his message, Partha Satpathy stated that they had given a "clarion call of "#BeSafeBeStrong" to unite all of them and send the words of strength and message. He advised students to keep the message as a tagline for supporting each other as they move forward and succeed in life. Satpathy stated that his prayers and best wishes are always with them. Calling it "tough and nerve wracking" for the officials at the Embassy, the Indian Ambassador in Ukraine Partha Satpathy emphasised that the Indian government "worked tirelessly" to ensure the safe and timely evacuation of Indian nationals. He highlighted that the Ukraine government cooperated with them in the evacuation.

"Dear students we gave a clarion call of #BeSafeBeStrong" to unite all of you and pass on words of strength and encouragement. Now that your ordeal is behind you, let this become your tagline for supporting each other, to move forward and excel in life," Partha Satpathy told students in his message.

Indian Envoy in Ukraine highlights evacuation efforts of Indian Embassies in neighbouring countries

Furthermore, Partha Satpathy mentioned that numerous community members and organisations helped in the evacuation of people. Partha Satpathy underlined the efforts of Indian Embassies in neighbouring countries who coordinated in the evacuation of more than 22,500 people in over 90 flights from February 24 to March 12. In his message, Satpathy expressed gratitude to the Ukrainian governmental authorities and citizens for extending help in facilitating Operation Ganga to evacuate Indian nationals. He lauded the Ukrainians for their efforts in supporting students "without prejudice" even when they were themselves facing great difficulty. It is to mention here that Operation Ganga was carried out to evacuate Indian nationals, especially students from the war-torn Ukraine amid Russia's offensive.

Operation Ganga

The Government of India ensured the safe return of nearly 22,500 Indians from Ukraine under Operation Ganga. The Indian nationals were evacuated via flights from Romania, Poland, Hungary and Slovakia. Addressing the Rajya Sabha on March 15, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar informed that 90 flights including 76 civilian flights and 14 IAF flights operated to bring back Indians. Jaishankar stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi deputed four Union Ministers as special envoys to Romania, Hungary, Slovak Republic and Poland to facilitate Operation Ganga.

Image: ANI/PTI