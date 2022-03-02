The Indian Embassy in Ukraine on Wednesday issued an 'urgent' advisory to all Indian nationals in the war-struck Kharkiv region. Indians have been asked to leave the city immediately and reach Pesochin, Babaye and Bezlyudovka at the earliest. The Embassy further asked nationals to reach these settlements before 6 pm (Ukraine time) under all circumstances.

"Urgent advisory to all Indian nationals in Kharkiv. For their safety and security, they must leave Kharkiv immediately. Proceed to Pesochin, Babaye and Bezlyudovka as soon as possible. Under all circumstances they must reach these settlements by 1800 hrs (Ukrainian time) today," the Indian Embassy tweeted.

On Tuesday, in the first Indian casualty in the war in Ukraine, a medical student from Haveri district in Karnataka was killed in intense shelling in Kharkiv.

The visuals emerging from the city shows the Russian army's attack on the regional police and intelligence headquarters in Kharkiv, which is Ukraine's largest city. It shows a building with its roof dismantled and its top floor on fire.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian government's centre for strategic communications shared images of strikes hitting Kharkiv, with missiles lighting up the city skyline over populated areas.

'Kyiv ready for talks, not for adopting ultimatums': Ukraine FM

Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Wednesday avered that Kyiv is ready to hold a second round of negotiations but stressed that it is not ready to adopt ultimatums. As per reports, the second session of negotiations will take place in Belarus' Belovezhskaya Pushcha. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Russian delegation will be ready to continue talks by Wednesday evening.

The first round of talks took place in Belarus' Gomel region on Monday. The sides strolled through all agenda topics in detail and found several points where similar stances could be projected and agreed to continue the negotiation process, Russian delegation chief Vladimir Medinsky had said.