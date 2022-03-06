The Indian Embassy in Ukraine has asked students stuck in the Sumy region to be on standby. The Embassy informed that its officials are stationed in Poltava city to coordinate the safe passage of students and said that a confirmed date and time will be issued soon. The Indian nationals have been advised to be ready to leave on short notice.

"Team from Embassy of India is stationed in Poltava City to coordinate the safe passage of Indian students stranded in Sumy to Western borders via Poltava. Confirmed time & date will be issued soon. Indian students advised to be ready to leave on short notice," the Embassy tweeted while taking Twitter handlines of MEA and Operation Ganga.

Confirmed time & date will be issued soon. 🇮🇳n students advised to be ready to leave on short notice.@MEAIndia @opganga — India in Ukraine (@IndiainUkraine) March 6, 2022

In a message to Indians, particularly students, on Saturday, Ambassador of India to Ukraine, Partha Satpathy said that he is proud of the maturity and fortitude displayed by Indians in continuing to stay brave during these difficult times.

In the case of Sumy, Satpathy said that the Embassy will leave no stones unturned to guarantee the safe evacuation of students. "I know that our students have been through a lot and have shown unparalleled strength and determination during these times. I urge you for some more patience and forbearance so that we can ensure your safety and security," he had said.

Over 15K Indians flown home under 'Operation Ganga'

India has brought back over 15,920 nationals on 76 flights under 'Operation Ganga' that was launched after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. India has been bringing back its citizens from Poland, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary and Moldova after they crossed over to these countries from the war-high nation through land border transit points. The first evacuation flight had returned with the stranded Indians on February 26.

In the last 24 hours, 2,500 Indians were evacuated on 13 flights, according to officials, and seven flights are scheduled over the next 24 hours from Poland, Romania and Hungary. "Under Operation Ganga, so far 76 flights have brought over 15,920 Indians back to India. Out of these, 13 flights landed in the last 24 hours," said an official.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has attributed the success of 'Operation Ganga' to the country's growing influence in the global arena, adding that many big nations are facing difficulties while doing so for their citizens.