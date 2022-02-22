In the midst of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the Indian Embassy in Kyiv announced on Tuesday that additional flights from Ukraine will be organised for Indians. Many countries have already asked their diplomats and citizens in the country to leave as the Russia-Ukraine crisis is escalating every day.

The Indian embassy said in a statement that additional flights are being organised in light of the current scenario in Ukraine's sustained high degree of tensions and uncertainties, according to ANI. The announcement also included a list of available flights from Kyiv to New Delhi, as well as for instructions on how to book them. Between February 25 and March 6, a total of four flights are scheduled to leave. On Twitter, the Embassy of India in Kyiv shared a post giving details of the flights. Scheduled flights from Ukraine to India are operated by Air Arabia, Fly Dubai, Qatar Airways and other airlines.

Escalation of tensions could jeopardise the region's peace

India highlighted the importance of all parties exercising extreme prudence and stepping up diplomatic efforts in order to reach a mutually agreeable solution. TS Tirumurti, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, said that the escalation of tensions along Ukraine's border with the Russian Federation has the potential to jeopardise the region's peace and security.

In the meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Kyiv also issued an advisory to the Indian students in the country, advising them to leave the country temporarily. It stated that the students in Kyiv are encouraged to leave Ukraine temporarily, rather than waiting for official approval from colleges, in the interest of their safety. It further stated that Embassy is engaged with respective authorities for streamlining the education process for Indian students.

Deployment of Russian Armed Forces to Ukraine's separatist regions

Tensions surged sharply after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised the deployment of Russian Armed Forces to Ukraine's separatist regions, Donetsk and Luhansk following his recognition of their independence on Monday. The Ukrainian Ambassador to the United Nations condemned Russia's recognition of the Donetsk and Luhansk areas and asked that Moscow return to the negotiating table, as well as an immediate and total departure of troops, according to ANI.

(Inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI/AP