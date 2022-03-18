The Indian Embassy in Kyiv has issued yet another advisory on Thursday to all Indian Nationals in Ukraine. This time, the Indian Embassy has informed that it continues to function amid the ongoing war in Ukraine following the Russian invasion. Moreover, it has also provided the contact details of the Embassy in case Indian nationals want to reach out for any assistance. As per the advisory, the Indian Embassy in Kyiv has said that it can be contacted through the email address - cons1.kyiv@mea.gov.in. In addition, Indian nationals can also use the 24*7 helpline numbers on WhatsApp that have been provided.

Indian Embassy in Kyiv temporarily relocated to Poland

However, it should be noted that the Indian Embassy in Kyiv has been relocated to Poland, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on March 13 in an official statement. The MEA in its statement said that due to the rise in attacks in the western part of Ukraine and rapidly deteriorating security situation, the Indian Embassy will be temporarily shifted to neighbouring Poland. The situation will be reassessed in light of further development, the MEA announced.

"In view of the rapidly deteriorating security situation in Ukraine, including attacks in western parts of the country, it has been decided that the Indian Embassy in Ukraine will be temporarily relocated in Poland. The situation will be reassessed in light of further developments," the MEA said in its statement

India completes Operation Ganga

India completed Operation Ganga on March 11 as it evacuated the last 600 stranded Indian students from Ukraine's Sumy city on March 11. Following that, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar shared a letter wherein he thanked the Indian Embassy in Ukraine and MEA team for their "dedicated efforts". On March 15, during his address to the Upper House of the Parliament, EAM Jaishankar spoke about how over 20,000 Indians faced danger as war broke out in Ukraine. Referring to their evacuation as the most pressing challenge, the EAM recalled the launch of Operation Ganga, as part of which 22,500 Indians have been brought back.

