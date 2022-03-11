Amid the heightening tensions between Russia and Ukraine, the Embassy of India in Russia has issued guidelines for Indian students studying in Moscow. In the statement, the Embassy mentioned that they have been receiving messages from Indian students in Russian universities, seeking advice regarding their continued stay in the country. The Embassy reassured all the Indian students that 'at present, they see no security reasons for them to leave.'

Responding to the students studying in Russia, the Embassy of India in Russia said, "The Embassy would like to reassure all students that at present we see no security reasons for them to leave. The Embassy is in regular contact with relevant authorities with respect to the safety and security of the Indian nationals, including students."

"Certain disruption of banking services in Russia and direct flight connectivity from Russia to India is, however, taking place. If students have concerns regarding these aspects and would like to travel back to India, they may consider doing so. Regarding the academic programs, the Embassy has been informed by a number of universities that they have already shifted to the online distance learning mode. Students are advised to exercise their discretion in consultation with their respective universities on the appropriate course of action regarding the continuation of their academic activities without disruption," the statement further read.

"Reassure all students that at present we see no security reasons for them to leave," it says.

Russia-Ukraine War

It is pertinent to mention here that Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a special military operation on February 24 in Ukraine's Donbas region which swiftly extended across the country and entered the sixteenth day on Friday. The war between the two neighbouring countries was declared after Russia recognised the independence of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine and ordered its army to conduct a "peacekeeping operation" in the area.

Meanwhile, on the latest update regarding the ongoing crisis, Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko's talks are currently underway in Moscow. Reportedly, Putin told Lukashenko that peace talks are making progress. However, the delegations of Russia and Ukraine have held three rounds of peace talks, but they could not yield desired results.

Additionally, there have been several visuals depicting numerous bombing and missile attacks in Ukraine captured by eyewitnesses and released on the internet. There has also been information warfare between the two neighbouring countries as the Ukrainian armed forces have also released videos where they can be seen retaliating and seizing Russian tanks.