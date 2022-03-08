The Indian Embassy in Ukraine on March 8 informed that a humanitarian corridor has been announced for evacuation of people stranded in various parts of Ukraine, further stating that establishment of the next humanitarian corridor is uncertain due to the unstable security situation.

The Embassy further stated, "All stranded Indian nationals are urged to make use of this opportunity and evacuate using trains/vehicles or any other available means of transport giving due consideration to safety."



Meanwhile, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry has claimed that they have assisted around 1,46,000 foreign citizens in leaving the country since Russia's invasion. The ministry also claimed that they helped at least 20,000 Indian students to flee the war-torn country.

On March 6, the Indian Embassy had asked students who were stuck in the Sumy region, to be on standby. The Embassy informed that its officials have been stationed in Poltava city for the safe passage of students, and said that a confirmed date and time will be issued soon. The Indian nationals have been advised to be ready to leave on short notice.

About 18,000 Indians brought back

About 18,000 Indians have been brought back by special flights so far. A total of 410 Indians were brought back on Tuesday by special civilian flights from Ukraine's neighbouring countries by two special civilian flights from Suceava, as per the Ministry of Civil Aviation. With this, about 18,000 Indians have been brought back through the special flights which began on February 22, 2022.

Operation Ganga

Under the Operation Ganga, the Central Government has been aiming to evacuate stranded Indians from Hungary, Poland, Romania, Moldova and Slovakia. While Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Kiren Rijiju and General (Retd) VK Singh have reached Hungary, Slovakia and Poland respectively, Jyotiraditya Scindia would be coordinating the evacuation mission for Indians from Romania and Moldova. As per the Ministry of External Affairs, the current top priority is to rescue Indians from Sumy, which is under intense attack by the Russian forces.

Image: PTI, ANI