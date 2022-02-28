Kyiv Mayor Vitaly Klitschko on Monday lifted the curfew that was intensified following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and relaxed restrictions on the movement of people. The Indian Embassy in the Ukrainian capital city was quick to notify the Indian nationals stranded in the war-ravaged eastern European country about the itinerary with the way forward. In addition, the Indian students have been advised to head to Kyiv's railway station to head toward western parts, away from the epicenter of massive military offensives ordered by the Kremlin.

"Weekend curfew lifted in Kyiv. All students are advised to make their way to the railway station for an onward journey to the western parts. Ukraine Railways is putting special trains for evacuations," the Embassy of India in Kyiv stated.

Given the tensions and military deployment in Kyiv, Indian nationals are being asked to reroute to the international borders of Kyiv, Lviv, Chernivtsi, Shehyni-Medyka, Krakowiec, Zahony, Vsyne Nemecke and Suceava to proceed to cross borders to Hungary, Poland, Romania and the Slovak Republic.

Taking to Twitter, the External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindamn Bagchi shared, "Commenced bus service to take Indians stuck in Shehyni to other transit points for entry into Poland."

The Indian Embassy in Poland extended support and shared on Twitter, "Helping Indians stuck on the Ukraine side move away from crowded Shehyni to other checkpoints. Hoping to welcome them later today to Poland."

Government of India's Operation Ganga to retrieve Indian nationals stuck in Ukraine

The Government of India began its evacuation missions on February 26 to receive Indian nationals who are stranded in the eastern European country. The first evacuation flight, AI1944, carried 219 people from Bucharest to Mumbai on Saturday, February 26. The officials informed that the second evacuation flight, AI1942, brought back 250 Indian citizens which landed at the Delhi airport at 2.45 AM on Sunday and the third evacuation flight, AI1940, under Operation Ganga, carrying 240 Indian nationals from Budapest (Hungary), arrived in the national capital on Sunday.

Out of 20,000 Indian nationals who reside in Ukraine, 16,000 are students and nearly a thousand have returned to India, so far.