Indian Embassy Issues Advisory On Ukraine-Russia Conflict, Asks Nationals To Evacuate

Amid soaring possibilities of a Russian attack on Ukraine, the Indian embassy in Kyiv on Tuesday asked its citizens, particularly students, to leave the country in view of uncertainties of the current situation. It has also advised Indian nationals to avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine.

In an advisory issued on February 15, the embassy said, "Indian nationals in Ukraine, particularly students whose stay is not essential, may consider leaving temporarily. Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine."

The notice further requested Indian citizens to keep the embassy informed about the status of their presence in Ukraine to enable the Embassy to reach out to them where required.

Here's the Indian Embassy's Advisory to its citizens in Ukraine

Tensions have gripped Kyiv as Moscow has amassed thousands of troops within the reach of the Ukrainian border, triggering fears of an invasion. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in his address to the nation shared on Facebook said that his army is stronger than it was before. The tensions between Kyiv and Moscow have increased as Russia has amassed an estimated 130,000 troops near the Ukraine border over the past few months.

On the other hand, Pentagon ordered 3,000 troops to Poland, pushing the total to 5,000 reinforcements sent to Europe in the past three weeks. The US White House has recently warned that Moscow's invasion into Kyiv could start 'any time'.

Amid soaring possibilities of a Russian attack on Ukraine, the Joe Biden-led country, amongst others, has already issued directives for its citizens in Ukraine while Kyiv authorities have approved the action plan.