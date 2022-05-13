Indian Embassy To Resume Operations In Ukraine's Kyiv Even As War Continues

In the latest development, the Indian Embassy in Ukraine, which was temporarily operating out of Warsaw (Poland), would be resuming its operation in Kyiv with effect from May 17. The Indian Embassy was temporarily relocated to Warsaw amid the Russian-Ukraine war on March 13.

Amid the Russia-Ukraine war, India temporarily relocated its embassy from Ukraine to Poland due to the adverse security situation in the war-torn country.

Indian Embassy in Ukraine relocated to Poland

On March 13, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presided over a Cabinet Committee of Security meeting. He was detailed about Russia’s ongoing military operation in Ukraine. Soon after the meeting, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) made an announcement that the Indian Embassy in Kyiv would be temporarily relocated to Poland.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, “the decision was taken in view of the rapidly deteriorating security situation in Ukraine, including attacks in the western parts of the country.” The MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi further added, “The situation would be reassessed in the light of further developments.”

Russia attacked Ukraine on 24 February 2022 and has been elevating since then. The war marked a steep escalation of the 2014 Russo-Ukrainian war.

Operation Ganga

The decision of shifting the Indian Embassy to Poland was followed by the winding down of ‘Operation Ganga’. The mission to bring back the last 600 students commenced was concluded in March when the concerned students were evacuated from Sumy to reach Poland. The students had boarded a special train from Lviv and headed for Poland, as per PTI. The students reached Lviv in western Ukraine from Poltava on another special train.

The Indian Ambassador to Ukraine Partha Satpathy was directing Operation Ganga in Ukraine. MEA officials further said that all those who are left have been contacted by the MEA control center. “As the Indian Embassy in Ukraine is closed for now, the government will have to depend on local volunteer agencies to look upon the movement of Indian students in case any more Indian citizens decide to leave,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.