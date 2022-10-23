Indian Embassy Urges Citizens To Leave Ukraine, Suggests 5 Border-crossing Options

Amid the deteriorating security situation in Ukraine, the Indian Embassy has suggested options for border crossing for Indian nationals. The Indian Embassy in Ukraine has issued an advisory asking Indian citizens currently in the war-torn nation to leave at the earliest. It has further advised Indians against travelling to Ukraine. The decision of the Indian Embassy in Ukraine comes as the war between Russia and Ukraine continues unabated for more than 240 days.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi has shared the available options for border crossings for Indian nationals based on the information given by the embassy in Ukraine. According to the information shared by Bagchi, Indians can leave the war-torn nation through the border of Ukraine-Hungary, Ukraine-Slovakia, Ukraine-Moldova, Ukraine-Poland and Ukraine-Romania. The Embassy has advised citizens to take safety precautions during travel.

1. Ukraine-Hungary border: The Indian Embassy in Ukraine said that the checkpoints are located in Zakarpathia region. It suggested citizens that the convenient option is to travel to Chop city by train. According to the Embassy, the documents required to cross the border are a valid passport, a valid Ukrainian resident permit, and a student card/student certificate, if any, preferably an air ticket.

2. Ukraine-Slovakia border: The Embassy said that the checkpoints are located in Zakarpathia region. It further said, "Unless they already have valid Schengen/Slovak visa, Indian nationals need to obtain visa at the border check post." For obtaining the visa, Indian nationals need to have a valid passport, a valid Ukrainian resident permit, and student card/student certificate, if any, preferably air ticket.

3. Ukraine-Moldova border: The checkpoints are located in Chernivetska, Vinnytska and Odesska regions for the Ukraine-Moldova border. The Indian Embassy in Ukraine said, "Unless they already have a valid Moldovan visa, Indian nationals need to obtain a Moldovan transit visa in advance at the Embassy of Moldova in Kyiv." For crossing the border, Indian nationals need to have a valid passport, valid Ukrainian resident permit (Posvidka), student card/student certificate (if any), air ticket and Moldovan transit visa.

4. Ukraine-Poland border: The Embassy said that checkpoints are located in Lvivska and Volynska regions. It further said, "Unless they already have valid Schengen/Polish visa, Indian nationals need to obtain Schengen/Polish visa in advance at the Consulate General of Poland in Lviv. For crossing the border, Indian nationals need to have a valid passport, valid Ukrainian resident permit (Posvidka), student card/student certificate (if any), preferably an air ticket, and Schengen/Polish visa.

5. Ukraine-Romania border: The Indian Embassy in Ukraine stated that checkpoints are located in Zakarpathia and Chernivetska regions. It further said, "Unless they already have valid Romanian visa, Indian nationals need to obtain in advance Romanian visa at the Consulate General of Romania in Chernivtsi or Solotvino. The Embassy noted that the Indian nations require documents, including a valid passport, Ukrainian resident permit, student card/student certificate (if any), preferably an air ticket and Romanian visa.

On October 22, the Ukrainian military claimed that it has destroyed more than a dozen Russian cruise missiles during the attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure. The Ukrainian air force said that 18 cruise missiles launched by Russian forces were destroyed by "anti-aircraft missile units and mobile fire groups.” It further claimed that Russians have targeted ships in the Black Sea with Kalibr cruise missiles. Meanwhile, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed that several rockets that were approaching the Ukrainian capital were shot down by air defence forces on October 22. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the main target of Russia is "energy."