Amid the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, thousands of Indians are stranded in Ukraine and the Indian Embassy in Kyiv is working to bring them back. The Embassy announced earlier today that Ukrainian Railways is organising emergency trains from Kyiv and recommended the Indian diaspora to use the trains to shift away from the conflict zone to the Western region of Ukraine.

The Embassy shared an update on Ukraine Railways organising free emergency trains from Kyiv on a first-come, first-served basis with the schedules being available in the railway station. The Embassy further stated that they are asking the diaspora to relocate to the Western region to avoid conflict zones.

Ukraine Railways is additionally organising emergency trains at no cost, first come basis from Kyiv. Schedule can be found at train stations.

🇮🇳n diaspora is advised to move away from conflict zones to the Western region subject to security situation and the extant regulations. — India in Ukraine (@IndiainUkraine) February 27, 2022

'Travel with other Indian nationals'

The Embassy also asked the stranded Indians to check the Digital Boards at Railway Stations, as they are the most up-to-date and reliable. It said that the real-time announcements of the trains were being made at railway stations and recommended Indian nationals to travel in groups and that they identify and travel with other Indian nationals. It claimed that it is keeping a careful eye on the unfolding situation in Ukraine, particularly in the east and they are in contact with authorities, demanding the safety of their citizens.

On February 26, the embassy also stated that the situation at various border checkpoints is sensitive and that it is working closely with embassies in neighbouring countries to facilitate the evacuation of the individuals. It shared an advisory stating that all Indian citizens in Ukraine are urged not to travel to any border without first coordinating with the Indian Embassy in Kyiv.

Operation Ganga

In the meanwhile, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar announced today that the fourth flight of Operation Ganga took off from Bucharest, Romania for Delhi, bringing 198 stranded Indians back to India safely. Earlier in the day, the EAM had stated that the third flight to Delhi under Operation Ganga has taken off from Budapest, Hungary, with 240 Indian people on board. The first flight arrived on Saturday in Mumbai bringing back 219 Indians, who were stranded in Ukraine and the second flight landed in Delhi on Sunday morning with 250 Indians. 907 Indian citizens have been evacuated so far.

(Inputs from ANI)

Image: AP/Unsplash