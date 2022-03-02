Indian Embassy's Urgent Advisory For Citizens In West Ukraine: Avoid Shehyni-Medyka Border

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters day 7, the Indian Embassy in Warsaw issued an urgent advisory to Indian citizens stuck in Ukraine, guiding them on faster pathways to enter Poland. On Tuesday, the embassy advised citizens living in western parts of Ukraine, including those in the cities of Lviv and Ternopil, to travel to Budomierz border checkpoint for relatively swift entry into Poland. The advisory came hours after Naveen Shekharappa, a 21-year-old student hailing from Karnataka was killed in shelling by Russian troops in Kharkiv.

According to Associated Press, more than 5,20,000 civilians have fled Ukraine into Poland and other neighbouring countries in wake of Russia’s burgeoning invasion. Hours before launching the attack, President Vladimir Putin justified the war asserting that Russia could no longer feel "safe, develop and exist" because of what he claimed was a constant threat from modern Ukraine. As Russian troops inch closer to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, residents fleeing the conflict have rushed on the country’s borders with Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Romania and Moldova.

"Indians presently in Lviv and Ternopil and other places in western Ukraine may travel at the earliest to Budomierz border check-point for a relatively quick entry into Poland," the Embassy of India in Poland said in a statement.

'Travel South'

In addition to Poland, the Indian Embassy alternatively advised Indian citizens to travel south towards Hungary and Romania. Meanwhile, it also said that people should avoid the “congested” Shehyni-Medyka border crossing between Poland and Ukraine. According to ANI, staff from Indian Embassy have been deployed on Medyka and Budomierz border to receive all evacuees and send them back to India. The embassy has also announced that it would bear all the transportation charges in the case, the evacuees do not have the required funds.

"Those who enter Poland from any other border crossing where Indian officials are not deployed may kindly travel directly to Hotel Prezydencki, ul. Podwislocze 48 in Rzeszow where all arrangements have been made for their stay and from where Operation Ganga flights to India are being operated regularly," the embassy said.

The first flight out of Poland under Operation Ganga has departed from the Rzeszow Airport. We will not rest till we bring back every Indian. #General_In_Poland #OperationGanga pic.twitter.com/3lfOO8KgES — General Vijay Kumar Singh (@Gen_VKSingh) March 1, 2022

Weekend curfew lifted in Kyiv. All students are advised to make their way to the railway station for onward journey to the western parts.

Ukraine Railways is putting special trains for evacuations. — India in Ukraine (@IndiainUkraine) February 28, 2022

(Image: AP/DrSJaishankar/Twitter)