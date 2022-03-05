Indian Envoy To Ukraine Says 'will Leave No Stone Unturned' For Safe Evacuation Of Indians

In a message to Indian nationals, particularly students, in Ukraine, the Indian Embassy in Kyiv said that the last two weeks have been harrowing and challenging. However, Partha Satpathy, ambassador of India to Ukraine, said he is proud of the maturity and fortitude displayed by Indians in continuing to stay brave during these difficult times.

"Over the past week, we have evacuated more than 10,000 Indian students from Ukraine. Barring Kharkiv and Sumy, almost all Indians from the remaining regions of Ukraine have been evacuated. In the case of Kharkiv, despite it being an active warzone with heavy shelling, we have maintained consistent and constant efforts to evacuate our citizens," Satpathy informed.

"Towards this end, in the past two days alone, we have evacuated more than 500 Indians from Pisochyn. As of date, about 300 Indian students remain in Pisochyn, and they are being evacuated today. Despite the shelling, roadblocks, diversions and other major adversities, food and water continued to be delivered to Pisochyn, in whatever quantities and means available," he added.

'Will leave no stone unturned for safe evacuation of students'

In the case of Sumy, the Indian ambassador said that the Embassy will leave no stone unturned to ensure the safe evacuation of students.

"I know that our students have been through a lot and have shown unparalleled strength and determination during these times. I urge you for some more patience and forbearance so that we can ensure your safety and security," Satpathy said, adding, "We must be appreciative of the efforts of the Ukrainian authorities and maintain calm when crossing borders. Together, we will get through this soon. Be safe. Be strong. Jai Hind."

Operation Ganga

As of now, over 13,000 people have returned to India under Operation Ganga from war-hit Ukraine. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that almost all Indians have left Kharkiv and the main focus of the government is to evacuate citizens from Sumy as it is challenging amid ongoing violence and lack of transportation.

The Centre has also deployed 'special envoys' to four neighbouring nations bordering Ukraine to coordinate and oversee the evacuation process of Indian nationals.