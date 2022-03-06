Indian Man Eligible For Evacuation From Ukraine Refuses To Leave Behind Pregnant Wife

Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to launch a full-scale military offensive against Ukraine has shocked the world. As the Russia-Ukraine war continues for 11 days now, millions of Ukrainians and foreigners residing in Ukraine are being forced to leave the war-torn country. Among them, Gagan, an Indian citizen, finds himself in a harrowingly difficult position. His wife, who he said was 8-months pregnant now is a Ukrainian national and is not eligible to be evacuated to India.

Gagan, interacting with ANI, said he cannot leave his family behind. He shared that the Government of India's evacuation process under Operation Ganga only qualifies for Indian nationalists. Gagan is preparing to move to Poland and presently he and his family have taken refuge at his friend's residence in Lviv. The Indian citizen who fled from Kyiv as Russia continued its bombardment in Ukraine's capital city said that he cannot leave his wife and unborn child alone.

"I'm an Indian citizen, can go to India but not my wife, who is a Ukrainian; have been told that only Indians will be evacuated. Can't leave my family here. My wife is 8-months pregnant, will be moving to Poland. We're currently at a friend's place in Lviv," Gagan told ANI.

'Operating the last leg of Operation Ganga flights': Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri, one among the four Indian ministers sent to the war-hit nation, told ANI that approximately 5, 200 Indians were evacuated from Ukraine on Saturday.

On Sunday, approximately 889 Indian students made a safe return to their home country. He said, "Approximately 5,200 Indian nationals returned to their home country yesterday. Today around 889 are returning to their home country. We're operating the last leg of 'Operation Ganga' flights today".

Russia-Ukraine war: Third round of peace talks expected on Monday

On Sunday, March 6, a five-member team of Republic Media Network visited Zhytomyr to share live updates from the destroyed Ukrainian city.

The third round of peace talks between Ukraine and Russia will be held on Monday, said Davyd Arakhamia, head of the parliamentary faction of Zelensky's Servant of the People party and a member of Ukraine's delegation at the talks. The last talks that place in Belarus remained inconclusive.

(With inputs from ANI)