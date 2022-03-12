Indian Medical Students Rescued From Ukraine Request Govt To Allow Them To Study In India

Amid facing an uncertain future, the medical students evacuated from Ukraine appealed to the Central Government of India to make the necessary provisions for them to get admission in Indian medical colleges. "I don't want to go back to Ukraine, expecting the Central government to do something about our education here," said Pratisksha Sharma, a medical student who returned from Ukraine.



After returning back, the students are continuing their education online however medicine is a subject that demands practical classes and studying it online will not serve the purpose. "Practical information is very important. We need live experiences. I don't think online education will work for us and later there will be issues saying that we don't trust you guys as you are from this batch that didn't have proper classes. We don't want that semi-educated tag on us," she said to ANI.





Students cannot Pursue Medical Education Online; It's All About Practicals



As of now, Pratiksha is pursuing the KROK examination from Ukraine's Vinnytsia National Pirogov Medical University. It's a necessary state examination to qualify for becoming a doctor or pharmacist. Speaking about her studies, Sharma said, "As of now, we are having online classes. If our government is accomodating us in Indian colleges, then I would study in India. If they are not accomodating us, then I will clear my KROK exam in Ukraine and go to some other safer country to finish my studies."



Narendra Sharma, the father of Pratisksha Sharma talking to ANI, said, "She came back now, we are waiting for the government to do something because there are a lot of children who are bearing the brunt of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. If she is not getting an opportunity here, we will try to send her somewhere abroad safer. She wants to become a doctor. I want the government to take steps to provide opportunities here in India for the children who are evacuated from Ukraine."



The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has also recommended to the central Government on March 4, to allow Indian students to continue their MBBS course in Indian colleges.



The Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik has also called upon the Prime Minister to allow medical students rescued from Ukraine to continue their studies in Indian colleges

