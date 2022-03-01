In the shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv amid the Russian invasion, an Indian student tragically lost his life on Tuesday. The Indian identified as Naveen Shekhrappa, originally from the Haveri region of Karnataka, was a 4th-year student at Kharkiv National Medical University. Shekhrappa, as per reports, came under the fire while he was moving to the railway station from his apartment.

Republic accessed the heartbreaking video of the last time Shekhrappa spoke to his family on the video call. In the visuals, the family can be heard telling Shekhrappa to stay put and protected and take measures like putting the Indian national flag on top of his apartment. To which, Shekhrappa can be seen nodding.

"Keep us in the loop, message and call us and most importantly be brave," the family was further heard saying in their last video call with Shekhrappa.

#BREAKING | Indian student Naveen Shekhrappa loses his life due to the Russian shelling in Kharkiv; Republic accesses video of the last time he spoke to family https://t.co/tiyRbGDDJ3 pic.twitter.com/phP10nRngE — Republic (@republic) March 1, 2022

MEA confirms one Indian student's killing in Kharkiv shelling

On day 6 of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, one Indian student has tragically been killed, the MEA confirmed. The spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi, confirmed that the student was killed in shelling in Kharkiv this morning. He further said that Ministry is in touch with the family of the deceased student.

The MEA also tweeted that the Foreign Secretary is speaking to relevant authorities on all sides to allow safe passage for Indian evacuees who are still in Kharkiv and cities in other conflict zones. Similar action is also being undertaken by our Ambassadors in Russia and Ukraine, the spokesperson of the Ministry, Arindam Bagchi, informed in the following tweet.

With profound sorrow we confirm that an Indian student lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv this morning. The Ministry is in touch with his family.



We convey our deepest condolences to the family. — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) March 1, 2022

India continues with evacuation efforts

Meanwhile, as discussed in the meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, four Union Ministers are travelling to neighbouring countries of Ukraine to ensure the safe evacuation of Indians under Operation Ganga. The Minister will be travelling to better coordinate between the Indian embassy and stranded students and ensure their safe evacuation from the neighbouring countries like Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia. Hardeep Singh Puri, who is one of the four ministers travelling, shared a photo on his Twitter handle and wrote, "All set to bring our young students back home safely."

Until now, 7 evacuation flights carrying nearly 1,578 nationals have reached India. Joining in Air India are air carriers like IndiGo and SpiceJet. While IndiGo sent special flights on February 28 and March 1, SpiceJet SpiceJet airline sent special flights to on February 28.