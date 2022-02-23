Indian Students From Ukraine 'happy To Be Back' After Landing In Delhi Amid War Threat

With an advisory from the Ministry of External Affairs, several students from India studying in Ukraine returned and collectively said that they are 'happy to be back'.

Speaking to ANI, one of the students said that it was better to return as there is no clarity on what could happen in Ukraine. Meanwhile, Russia, on Tuesday, established diplomatic relations with the disputed region - Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics.

"As a student, I feel it's panic there," said an Indian student who returned from Ukraine

#WATCH | "As a student, I feel it's panic there (Ukraine). Feeling relieved after arriving here," said an Indian student pursuing a medical course in Ukraine after landing at Delhi airport amid the Ukraine crisis pic.twitter.com/xvfVYwNinO — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2022

In conversation with ANI, a parent said that the situation seems to be normal however they decided to call back their daughter:

#WATCH | "The situation is normal there but we decided that she would come back to be on the safe side amid escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine," a resident of Haryana, whose daughter was returning from Ukraine said pic.twitter.com/7kPcn7vOtA — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2022

"Happy to be back in the home country (amid escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine). The situation is normal but I came back as my parents were worried. Things are not that bad but the situation has been hyped up so parents were worried," said another student.

'Tension seems to be building up,' said another student who returned

#WATCH | "The situation is peaceful right now but the tension seems to be building up, feeling good after returning home," said Shivam Chaudhary who is pursuing MBBS in Ukraine said at Delhi airport pic.twitter.com/Vsj31sSTzi — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2022

Russia sets up diplomatic relations with Ukraine's LPR & DPR

Reportedly, the treaties are signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the republics - Denis Pushilin and Leonid Pasechnik.

"The sides will build their relations as friendly states, being consistently guided by the principles of mutual respect of their sovereignty and territorial integrity and peaceful resolution of any disagreements" and based on the principles of equality and non-interference," according to the agreements signed by the leaders on Tuesday.

On the other hand, US President Joe Biden has said that Russia absolutely had no power to declare independent regions. As a retaliation, a tranche of economic sanctions was announced. The US President has also announced that the US is sanctioning two of Russia’s largest banks, cutting it off from getting loans from the West and imposing sanctions on Russia’s elites and their families.

In response, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov brushed off the threats.