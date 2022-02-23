Last Updated:

Indian Students From Ukraine 'happy To Be Back' After Landing In Delhi Amid War Threat

Amid tensions between Ukraine and Russia, Indian students studying in Ukraine returned to the country and said that they are feeling relieved after returning.

Written By
Bhavyata Kagrana
Ukraine, Russia, India

Image: AP/ANI


With an advisory from the Ministry of External Affairs, several students from India studying in Ukraine returned and collectively said that they are 'happy to be back'.

Speaking to ANI, one of the students said that it was better to return as there is no clarity on what could happen in Ukraine. Meanwhile, Russia, on Tuesday, established diplomatic relations with the disputed region - Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics.

"As a student, I feel it's panic there," said an Indian student who returned from Ukraine

In conversation with ANI, a parent said that the situation seems to be normal however they decided to call back their daughter:

"Happy to be back in the home country (amid escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine). The situation is normal but I came back as my parents were worried. Things are not that bad but the situation has been hyped up so parents were worried," said another student.

READ | Russia-Ukraine Crisis LIVE Updates: Joe Biden says Russia 'has begun' invading Ukraine

"The situation is normal there but we decided that she would come back to be on the safe side amid escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine," a resident of Haryana, whose daughter was returning from Ukraine said

'Tension seems to be building up,' said another student who returned

Russia sets up diplomatic relations with Ukraine's LPR & DPR

Reportedly, the treaties are signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the republics - Denis Pushilin and Leonid Pasechnik.

"The sides will build their relations as friendly states, being consistently guided by the principles of mutual respect of their sovereignty and territorial integrity and peaceful resolution of any disagreements" and based on the principles of equality and non-interference," according to the agreements signed by the leaders on Tuesday.

On the other hand, US President Joe Biden has said that Russia absolutely had no power to declare independent regions. As a retaliation, a tranche of economic sanctions was announced. The US President has also announced that the US is sanctioning two of Russia’s largest banks, cutting it off from getting loans from the West and imposing sanctions on Russia’s elites and their families. 

READ | US sanctions on Russia Explained: How United States' new sanctions against Russia works?

In response, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov brushed off the threats.

READ | 'Doesn't make sense': Blinken nixes meeting with Lavrov on Ukraine after Russia's move
READ | Biden approves extra US forces, military equipment in Europe to 'strengthen' Baltic allies
READ | Russia-Ukraine crisis: Dissecting conflict that killed over 13,000 people since 1991
Tags: Ukraine, Russia, India
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND