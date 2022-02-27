Indian Students From Ukraine Thank Indian Govt For Ensuring Their Safe Return To Home

In a sign of relief to Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine amid Russia's military operations, the government of India began the evacuation process as a part of 'Operation Ganga' on Saturday. Indian students who arrived in Mumbai from war-hit Ukraine expressed for their safe return and hoped all the other students would also be brought back at the earliest.

Speaking to ANI, an MBBS student who returned from Ukraine said, “I had trust upon Indian govt that they will definitely bring us back to our country. There was some fear and panic but we are very happy to be back in India.”

While an Air India flight attendant said that the airline is happy to bring students back home, who were filled with joy as they landed in Mumbai.

Akanksha Rawat, another student who returned from Ukraine, told ANI, “I was really scared but thanks to the Indian government, we reached safely. We were the first ones to be rescued. The government took action within a couple of days.”

A student, Dhara Vora, said that she is proud of India and the government.

India receives citizens from Ukraine

India began the evacuation of its stranded citizens with the first evacuation flight, AI1944, carrying 219 people from Bucharest to Mumbai on Saturday, February 26. The officials informed that the second evacuation flight, AI1942, bringing back 250 Indian citizens, landed at the Delhi airport around 2.45 a.m. on Sunday, the officials said.

The third evacuation flight, AI1940, of Operation Ganga, carrying 240 Indian nationals from Budapest (Hungary), has taken off for Delhi.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday received the students who arrived from Bucharest to Mumbai and interacted with them, urging them to convey the same to their friends stranded back in Ukraine. Earlier in the day, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia was at the Delhi airport to welcome the evacuees by handing out roses.

It is to be noted that since February 24, when the Russian military offensive began, the Ukrainian airspace has been closed for civil aircraft operations. Due to this, the Indian evacuation flights are operating out of Bucharest and Budapest. The government officials have informed that citizens have not been charged for the evacuation flights.

Russia-Ukraine war

On Thursday, Russia launched attacks on Ukraine that quickly spread across the country as Russian forces attacked from three sides by land, sea, and air. In the latest update, massive explosions were reported near Kyiv, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowing the country will stand its ground. According to the UN, since Russia's invasion began on Thursday, more than 120,000 people have fled Ukraine.

