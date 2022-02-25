Indian Students In Ukraine Narrate Ordeal Amid Russia's War; Evacuation Scheduled To Begin

Nearly 1,500 students from India are stranded in Ukraine amid Russia's special 'military operations' which is essentially a full-scale war. Speaking exclusively to Republic, the students narrated the ordeal. They also shared that the food is 'finished' and 'there is no money in ATM'. Dr Masroor Ahamad, CEO of Eurasia Education Link, revealed that the Indian Embassy has informed them that the evacuation process will begin today, Friday. He emphasised that he and his company are helping the students, however, 'they will need the Indian government's support'.

Nearly 1,500 Indian students stranded in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine

One of the students shared, "There are more than 1500 students in Ivano-Frankivsk. We are just praying we can go home. Everyone is in panic. We don't have any answers but only questions- How we will go? When we will go home? If we go by road, will it be safe? We are worried because there is no food left, there is no money in ATM so we cannot withdraw cash. We can manage for one or two days, but not after that."

Dr Masroor Ahamad, CEO of Eurasia Education Link, said, "These students came here with the help of our company, National Medical University. We are helping our students by arranging chartered flights. The Indian government is also helping us. Yesterday, I was at the Indian Embassy and they said that from today, evacuation will start. In Ivano-Frankivsk, more than 2,000 students are stranded and over 1,500 students are here, in the city. We are trying our best to evacuate all the students from Ivano-Frankivsk safely. There are seven hostels here and everyone is worried."

The students also revealed that they are able to contact their families as the 'networks are fine'. One student also shared that they have 'packed their luggage' already but there is 'no proper information' on when they will be able to leave Ukraine. Dr Masroor further requested to evacuate students free of cost as the students have no money. He added, "We are here to help them, but we will need the support of the Indian government."

A day after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale war into Ukraine in the name of military operation, the Russian troops have captured Chernobyl nuclear plant and Vorzel village, which is just 8 kilometres away from Kyiv. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has pledged to remain in the capital and has said that he is Russia's number 1 target.

As per reports, Ukraine is ready to hold talks with Russia to negotiate Kyiv’s neutrality, but it must receive security guarantees, said Mykhailo Podoliak, an adviser to President Zelensky. Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that Russia wants an 'independent' Ukraine and has sought a surrender for any talks to begin.

Image: Republic