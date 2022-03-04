Indian Students In Ukraine's Sumy Plead For Evacuation Amid Russian Invasion, Cite Plight

As Russia's invasion of Ukraine enters Day 9, a few students stuck in Sumy appealed for their early evacuation to the Government of India on Friday. In a video accessed by Republic, the students highlighted how they were stuck inside their hostel and have no transportation facilities to reach the Russian borders.

"The Russian border is accessible, about 40 km away and it will take 15-20 minutes for us to reach. However, there are snipers all around. We fear that as soon as we step out, we may get shot, or hit in shelling. Because of this very fear, not one from India has stepped out from the hostel," one of the students said in the video.

He added, "We are appealing to the Indian Government, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to get us out or we will all be killed here. Please help us, we are so many students stuck here. We don't have food to eat, water to drink. We are in a miserable state here."

India's evacuation efforts

On February 26, India announced its evacuation plan 'Operation Ganga' to bring back all the stranded Indian nationals to safety. On February 27, the Ministry of External Affairs created a new Twitter handle dedicated exclusively for 'Operation Ganga'. The bio of the handle, which has already been verified by the microblogging site reads, "Official account of Operation Ganga- to assist in the evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine."

On the handle, there have been pinned helpline numbers of 24x7 Control Centres set up to assist in the evacuation of Indian nationals through the border crossing points with Hungary, Poland, Romania and the Slovak Republic.

As part of Operations Ganga, 46 flights up until March 8 have been scheduled. The Ministry of External Affairs has said that among the flights planned, 29 are from Bucharest, 10 from Budapest, six from Rzeszow, and one from Kosice. Addressing a press conference on Thursday evening, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi announced, "There has been a sharp increase in the number of Indians who have left Ukraine. We now estimate that nearly 18,000 Indian nationals have left Ukraine borders since our advisories were issued. During the last 24 hours, 15 flights have landed in India, taking the total number of flights that have landed in India to 30 and the total number of Indians who have returned on these flights to 6,300".

