In the aftermath of a fourth-year Indian medical student's death amid Russian shelling in Ukraine, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar informed the Karnataka government that the mortal remains of the 21-year-old student, identified as Naveen Shekharappa, will be brought back to India only after shelling stops there, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. The Karanataka CM further mentioned that Naveen's body has been embalmed by authorities in Ukraine and kept in a mortuary in Ukraine.

The update comes two days after CM Bommai handed over a cheque of Rs 25 lakh to the family of Naveen Shekharappa alongside a promise of a paid job for a family member.

Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar hailed from Karnataka's Haveri district and was availing the MBBS degree from Kharkiv's National Medical University. He was reportedly in a queue to purchase food when Putin's forces carried out shelling in the area that killed him. Following the death of Naveen, his father Shekharappa Gyanagoudra requested the state government to speed up the body retrieval process so he could perform the last rites of his son.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Gyanagoudra also urged political parties to look into the alleged corruption in medical college admissions, which was forcing several Indian students to pursue education abroad.

"We have informed senior officials, Embassy and Prime Minister to bring back my son's dead body. I also request all political leaders, kindly look into the matter of high donations, which is very bad. Medical students go to study abroad, (because for) education here they have to pay crores to get a seat. Same education, better than this, they get in abroad. My son had got 97%," said the bereaved father.

As the incident hit the bulletin Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a brief interaction with the father of the deceased on a phone call, to extend his condolences, after which a high-level meeting was convened.