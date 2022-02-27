After the invasion of Russia in Ukraine, the situation of people in the war-hit country is getting worse day by day. Indian students stranded in Ukraine's Kyiv had a chat with Republic Media Network about their current situation in the country. Complaining about the embassy's reaction to their situation, the students gurgled that the embassy has told them that they are 'on their own and they can not provide them with any help. The students also talked about 'Operation Ganga', which is an evacuation mission undertaken by the Indian government. The stranded students said that the operation is of no use for them as the mission is just focussing on evacuating students from the border areas of the war-hit country. The students were unhappy with the embassy's "ignorant' approach as they were asked to find their way to the borders themselves and said it was difficult for the embassy to help them.

The feared students quavered about the frequent missiles and bombs being dropped and said they were forced to spend their night in the bunkers because of the uncertainty in the war-hit country. As per the students, they are not getting enough essential supplies like water and food. While spending a night in a bunker, one of the students had a medical emergency, but there was no water available, and to fulfil the need for liquid, the student left with no choice under medical emergency was given an aerated drink which was "luckily" available with one of the stranded students. The Republic Media assured students that basic help will be provided in their capacity by their team present in Ukraine.

The students claimed that discrimination is being made amongst the "powerful students" who have relations with an MP or an MLA. The students complained that powerful family students are given asylum in the embassy building while the students belonging to the normal family were asked to live in a school arranged by the embassy on its premises. The students pleaded in front of the government via the Republic Media Network for help and asked to evacuate them from the war-hit capital city.

Operation Ganga

The Indian government started a mission named "Operation Ganga" to evacuate citizens from Ukraine amid the Russia Ukraine war. Till now three fights in partnership with Air India have landed with the evacuated Indian Citizens. The first flight landed in Mumbai from Bucharest carrying 219 students on Saturday, while another flight landed in Delhi carrying 250 citizens on Sunday midnight. Another landed today morning in Delhi from Hungary's capital Budapest carrying 250 students.

It is to be noted that since February 24, when the Russian military offensive began, the Ukrainian airspace has been closed for civil aircraft operations. Due to this, the Indian evacuation flights are operating out of Bucharest and Budapest. The government officials have informed that citizens have not been charged for the evacuation flights. Indian nationals to be evacuated in Air India flights have been asked to reach border countries in the west to be evacuated.

Image: Republic/AP