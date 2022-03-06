Indian Who Sustained Bullet Injuries In Kyiv During Ukraine-Russia War To Return To India

Indian citizen Harjot Singh who was injured during the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war as he was shot in Kyiv, will return back to India on March 7, 2022. General Vijay Kumar Singh, the Minister of State for Road Transport, Highways and Civil Aviation took to Twitter to share the news on Sunday. Harjot Singh will be one of the many Indians who have benefitted from Operation Ganga, which was launched on February 22, to rescue Indian nations from the war-hit Ukraine.

Indian national to return from Kyiv amid Russia-Ukraine war

General Vijay Kumar Singh announced via the micro-blogging site that Harjot Singh was shot during the ongoing war while in Kyiv and also misplaced his passport in the chaos of the situation. He informed that Harjot Singh would return back to India on March 7, 2022, and wished him a speedy recovery. Translated in English, he wrote, "Harjot Singh is the Indian who was shot during the war in Kyiv. His passport was also lost in the chaos. Glad to inform that Harjot is reaching India with us tomorrow. Hope there is a speedy recovery with home food and care."

हरजोत सिंह वह भारतीय हैं जिन्हें कीव में युद्ध के दौरान गोली लग गई थी। अफरातफरी में इनका पासपोर्ट भी गुम गया था।



सहर्ष सूचित कर रहा हूं कि हरजोत कल भारत हमारे साथ पहुंच रहे हैं।



आशा है घर के खाने और देखभाल के साथ शीघ्र स्वास्थ्यवर्धन होगा।#OperationGanga#NoIndianLeftBehind pic.twitter.com/NxOkD9mJ9U — General Vijay Kumar Singh (@Gen_VKSingh) March 6, 2022

What is Operation Ganga?

Operation Ganga launched on February 22 and was put in place to help rescue Indian citizens stranded in Ukraine amid the Russian aggression. Most recently, about 3,000 students were flown out of Ukraine's neighbouring countries on March 5. As reported by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the students were airlifted by 15 special flights, of which three were Indian Air aircraft, and 12 were special civilian flights.

This is Feb 27 incident. We were 3 people in a cab on our way to the 3rd checkpoint where we were told to return due to security reasons. While coming back, multiple bullets were fired at our car due to which I sustained multiple bullet injuries...: Harjot Singh pic.twitter.com/2FTrSnCRcH — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2022

Russia-Ukraine war

In some of the most recent news, Ukrainian Member of Parliament Sviatoslav Yurash has joined the army by taking up arms. He spoke to Republic Media Network and insisted on 'fighting from the frontline'. He mentioned that the aim was to 'keep the Russians away' from capital lines and emphasised his mission of fighting with Ukrainian soldiers.

Image: Twitter/@Gen_VKSingh, AP