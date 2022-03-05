Speaking about the stranded Indians in the war-hit Ukraine, the Centre informed that at least 1,000 Indians - 700 in Sumy and 300 in Kharkiv - are yet to be evacuated. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, during the Friday briefing, also added that the Government's primary focus is to get Indian students out of conflict zones in eastern Ukraine while arranging buses to evacuate them was proving to be the biggest challenge currently. The MEA spokesperson also urged both sides (Russia and Ukraine) to find ways so that the country can take out our citizens.

Operation Ganga update by MEA:

"We will continue Operation Ganga till the last person gets evacuated. Roughly 2,000-3,000 (more Indians) are likely to be there (in Ukraine), the number can vary. We are urging both sides (Russia and Ukraine) to find ways so that we can take out our citizens. A local ceasefire would help," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a briefing.

India's evacuation process

In the latest update regarding the evacuation, eleven civilians and four Indian Air Force (IAF) flights will return to India today, March 5, with Indians from Ukraine's neighbouring countries, the Civil Aviation Ministry has stated. The 11 civilian flights are expected to bring back more than 2,200 Indians, with 10 landing in Delhi and one in Mumbai, the Ministry said in a statement on Friday. On Friday, 14 civilian and three IAF flights brought 3,772 Indians back, the statement noted.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs, on Saturday also informed that over 20,000 Indians have been evacuated from the affected region since the first advisory. Addressing a media briefing, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi said that a total of 48 fights have operated and brought back 10,348 students. Bagchi informed that 18 flights have operated in the last 24 hours.

During the press briefing, the MEA also acknowledged that another Indian student has been shot while he was on his way for evacuation. "Harjot Singh is safe and admitted in a hospital, we are trying to get in touch, embassy representatives are also trying to get in touch. Govt will bear all the expense of Harjot Singh's treatment in hospital," the MEA spokesperson informed.

Image: PTI, ANI