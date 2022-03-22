India's Envoy To Russia Meets Russian FM Sergey Lavrov In Moscow As Ukraine War Continues

India's Ambassador to Russia, Pavan Kapoor, on Tuesday, March 22, met Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow. This development comes at a time when Russia has launched a full-fledged military offensive against Ukraine, under the guise of 'denazifying' the country.

It should be mentioned here that the meeting comes a day after US President Joe Biden had called India's position on punishing Russia for launching the war against Ukraine 'shaky'.

Biden calls India 'somewhat shaky' on punishing Russia for invading Ukraine

US President Joe Biden on Monday said that India was an exception among its major allies, with its "shaky response" to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The West has been disquieted about India's neutral stand amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

“…The Quad is, with the possible exception of India being somewhat shaky on some of this, but Japan has been extremely strong — so has Australia — in terms of dealing with Putin’s aggression,” he said, speaking at the Business Roundtable’s CEO Quarterly Meeting.

The US President said that his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin didn't anticipate how unified NATO and Western allies would be in a global response to his invasion of Ukraine.

At a virtual Quad conference earlier this month, leaders of the US, Japan and Australia had denounced Russia's invasion. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated “the need to return to a path of dialogue and diplomacy.”

India is the only Quad member that has not outrightly condemned Moscow's offensive but has repeatedly urged Russia and Ukraine to return to a path of dialogue and diplomacy. Moreover, India abstained from key votes in the United Nations (UN) on the Ukraine crisis.

Meanwhile, Australia has acknowledged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi used all his contacts to try and end the conflict. Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O'Farrell also said that Quad had accepted New Delhi's stance.