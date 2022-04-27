Indonesia Invites Ukraine President Zelenskyy To Attend G20 Summit

G20 President and Indonesian President Joko Widodo has invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to attend the G20 summit. In a tweet on Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Indonesian President Joko Widodo for inviting him to the G20 Summit in the Indonesian province of Bali in November.

In his tweet, the Ukrainian President mentioned that he had held talks with his Indonesian counterpart. He thanked Widodo for his support of sovereignty and territorial integrity, and particularly for Indonesia's clear position in the UN. According to Zelenskyy, food security issues were also discussed between the two leaders.

Zelensky's tweet read, "Negotiated with the President @jokowi. He thanked for the support of sovereignty and territorial integrity , in particular for a clear position in the UN. Food security issues were discussed. I am grateful for the invitation to take part in the summit @g20org."

Провів перемовини з Президентом 🇮🇩 @jokowi. Подякував за підтримку суверенітету й територіальної цілісності 🇺🇦, зокрема за чітку позицію в ООН. Обговорили проблематику продовольчої безпеки. Вдячний за запрошення взяти участь у саміті @g20org. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 27, 2022

Moreover, in the wake of rising calls for Russia to be barred from the G20's November summit in Bali, Indonesia is "in consultation" with other G20 members. Some members of the intergovernmental group of 19 countries and the European Union have threatened to boycott the event if Russian President Vladimir Putin and delegates from Moscow are allowed to attend, potentially putting Indonesian President Joko Widodo, better known as Jokowi, in a difficult position.

Delegates boycott Russia at G20 Ministerial meeting

It is worth mentioning here that earlier today, many delegates walked out when Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov made his statement during the G20 Ministerial meeting in Washington. Ukraine, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde were among the G20 delegates who boycotted Russia on Wednesday.

Members expressed grave concern about the humanitarian disaster, as well as the economic and financial consequences of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, according to Indonesia's Finance Minister, and requested that the conflict be terminated as soon as possible. She also added that several members have described the conflict as unjustifiable and a violation of international law.

In addition, despite the fact that Ukraine is not a member of the G-20, Ukraine's Finance Minister, Serhii Marchenko, was invited to give a statement in which he referred to Russia as the "disease of the international economy" and stated that the war must end as soon as possible, according to the Ukrainian Finance Ministry.