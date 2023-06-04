Indonesia Wants To Mediate Between Ukraine And Russia, Proposes Peace Plan

Defence Minister of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto unveiled a peace plan to end the crisis in Ukraine at the Shangri-La Dialogue Defence Summit in Singapore. He urged military officials from various nations to release a declaration appealing for a cessation of hostilities. Prabowo presented his multi-pronged strategy, outlining a cease-fire, the creation of a demilitarized zone, and the 15 km-long withdrawal of Russia and Ukraine from their respective forward positions.

The defence minister emphasised that a United Nations peacekeeping force should watch over the demilitarized zone. In addition, he proposed holding an UN-sponsored referendum in the disputed region to ascertain the preferences of the majority of the populace impartially. However, there was no reference to the geographic location the minister was pointing at.

Jakarta has not sanctioned Moscow for its war on Ukraine

"I propose that the Shangri-La Dialogue find a mode of... voluntary declaration urging both Ukraine and Russia to immediately start negotiations for peace,” Prabowo said as reported by Russia Today.

During the same panel discussion, Josep Borrell, High Representative and Vice President of the European Commission stated that ceasing military backing for Ukraine might hasten the war's end. However, he advised against it because it might lead to the country's sovereignty being infringed upon by outside forces. “We need to bring peace to Ukraine,” but it must be a “just peace, not a peace of surrender,” Borrell said.

President Joko Widodo visited Moscow and Kyiv last year and volunteered to mediate peace negotiations between the two state heads. President Widodo, who was serving as the G20's chair, indicated his readiness to act as a peacemaker at the time. Indonesia has restrained from slapping economic penalties or sanctions on Moscow despite voting in favour of a UN resolution condemning Russia's offensive in Ukraine.

China also presented a 12-point peace proposal for Ukraine in February of this year. Beijing's positions on the Ukrainian issue were essentially reaffirmed in the text, which emphasised the value of dialogue, respect for the territorial sovereignty of all countries, and an end to economic sanctions. The strategy advised all parties to steer clear of any nuclear-related escalation. However, it is noteworthy that it did not advocate or recommend the removal of Russian forces from the area.