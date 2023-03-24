Initiating Talks Between Jinping, Zelenskyy Could Be 'difficult': Ukraine President's Aide

The road to a meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy is a long and bumpy one, according to the Ukrainian president's senior aide. On Thursday, top aide Mikhail Podoliak confirmed on national television that talks about a future meeting between the two leaders are underway, while also noting that a lot of factors need to be assessed before it happens.

He said that the Ukrainian government is laying out the framework for it, but “this is quite difficult." Explaining his stance, the presidential aide said that obstacles may emerge as China still sits on the fence about whether it wants to take sides in the Russia-Ukraine war, or if it wishes to quietly watch from afar.

“The issue is that China has not yet found its new political place. That is, whether it wants to take upon itself the question of settlement between Russia and Ukraine, or whether it will still carefully stand aside. China hasn’t figured this out for itself yet, as I see it,” Podoliak said, according to RT.

Furthermore, he called Zelenskyy the only leader in the world who has the potential to clarify " the consequences of finalization of the war in a wrongful manner."

US encourages Jinping to directly listen to Ukraine's perspective

Speculations about a meeting between Zelenskyy and Jinping come to the fore after the latter embarked on a three-day visit to the Russian capital of Moscow to meet President Vladimir Putin. Earlier this week, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vereshchuk acknowledged that China and Ukraine “have things to say to each other,” but it is uncertain if any peace talks or negotiations will take place “for sure.”

The idea of talks between China and Ukraine were lauded by the United States last week, when National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that Washington had been exhorting Beijing to talk directly to Kyiv, as Jinping “himself should hear directly the Ukrainian perspective and not just the Russian perspective” on the ongoing war. "We have spoken to our Ukrainian counterparts today – I saw the news accounts – they have not yet actually gotten any confirmation that there will be a telephone call or a video conference. We hope that there will be. That would be a good thing because it would potentially bring more balance and perspective to the way the PRC is approaching this, and we hope it would continue to dissuade them from providing lethal assistance to Russia," Sullivan said.